Gov of Bayalsa state felicitates ex-minister Etete at 80

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has paid tributes to a former minister of petroleum, Chief Dan Etete, on his 80th birthday.

Governor Diri, in a press release issued by his chief press secretary Daniel Alabra, described Senator Etete as a patriotic Nigerian and an illustrious son of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

He recalled the significant role Etete played in the movement for the creation of Bayelsa state as well as the foundations he laid for the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“The government and People of Bayelsa state proudly celebrate a distinguished son of the Ijaw nation, chief (Senator) Dan Dauzia Loya Etete, on his 80th birthday.

“We honour not only your remarkable achievements but also your unwavering dedication to the development and upliftment of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

“As we reflect on your illustrious journey, we cannot forget your pivotal role in the creation of Bayelsa state a milestone that gave the Ijaw Nation a home to call its own and a platform to assert its cultural, political, and economic identity.

“Beyond this, your contributions to the oil and gas sector as a former Minister of Petroleum laid the groundwork for greater indigenous participation and economic opportunities, which continue to benefit Bayelsa state and the entire Niger Delta.

“Your legacy of resilience, vision, and patriotism is an inspiration to all who seek to serve their people selflessly.”

Diri prayed to God to continue to bless the octogenarian and elder statesman with good health, peace, and the joy of seeing his dreams for Bayelsa and the Ijaw Nation flourish.

