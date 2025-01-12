Glo-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers hosts Hollywood star, Djimon Hounsou.

20.2 C
Lagos
January 12, 2025
African Voices Changemakers, the popular  CNN International magazine programme will this weekend host one of  Hollywood’s most celebrated African actors,  Djimon Gaston Hounsou. The programme is sponsored by digital solutions provider, Globacom.

The star actor who was born in Benin Republic in April 1960, will be chatting with  programme anchor, Larry Madowo   on his inspiring journey and  how he links the Black diaspora with its roots through the Djimon Hounsou Foundation which he launched in New York in 2019.

Hounsou became a thespian when he acted  in the 1990 film titled Without You, I’m Nothing from which he has gained recognition for his outstanding roles in several other films including Amistad (1997); Gladiator (2000) and a French film titled Forces speciales (2011) among other great works. His talents have earned him the Golden Globe Award as Best Actor in Drama and the NAACP Image Award both in 1998 and for his role in Amistad. He also got the Academy Awards as Best Supporting Actor in 2004 as well as an Outstanding Performance Award for Blood Diamond in 2007.

His foundation has been at the forefront of empowering Africans  through his philanthropic initiatives like Run Richmond 16.19. He has successfully  bridged history, culture, and community in a mission to unite the African diaspora and honour African heritage.

African Voices Changemakers will be broadcast on Saturday at 8.30a.m. and will be repeated same day at noon. Further repeats will be broadcast on Sunday at 4.30a.m. and 7p.m.; Monday 4a.m. Repeat editions will come up in the same broadcast schedule next week from Saturday

