FG commends ILO for support

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for all the support extended to Nigeria over the years on numerous programmes.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, gave the commendation when he received the ILO Country Director, Vanessa Phala, and other top officials on a courtesy visit to him.

Dingyadi also appreciated the cordial relationship between the ILO Country Office and the Ministry, and urged the Organisation to continue to initiate programmes that benefit Nigeria.

The Minister reiterated the resolve of the Nigerian government to keep partnering with the ILO to achieve the Organisation’s mission in Nigeria, as well as the government’s objectives in the labour sector.

“We want to assure you that this administration is committed to all the things you are bringing to us, which are also in line and in tune with our Renewed Hope Agenda. So, we will do whatever we can to give the needed support and cooperation to ensure its fruition and success”, he said.

The Minister also assured the Country Director that Nigeria would extend a warm welcome and all necessary courtesies to the Director General of ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo during his visit to the country next month.

Earlier, the ILO Country Director, Vanessa Phala had briefed the Minister on the activities of the Organisation in Nigeria , and sought the continued support and collaboration of the Ministry in the implementation of ILO programmes in the country.

Phala stated that the ILO would continue to provide both technical and financial support to Nigeria in all critical areas, including occupational safety and health, labour migration, industrial relations and social protection , as well as in efforts to eliminate child labour.

In a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations, she also disclosed that the ILO, working in partnership with UNICEF, would extend its social protection interventions to four additional states in the country this year.