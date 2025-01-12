Confusion, lamentation trail Lagos Govt’s enforcement of ban on single-use plastics

Controversy confusion and lamentation have trailed the reactions expressed by stakeholders including sachet water dealers and consumers as the Lagos State Government prepares for the total ban on single-use plastics.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interview on Sunday in Lagos that the ban would aggravate the already economic hardship being experienced by many in the country.

Mrs Uchenna Martins, a sachet water dealer, told NAN that she depends on the proceeds from the pure water business to support her husband in fending for the family.

According to her, many traders and hawkers depend on her to source for cold sachet water to sell for motorists and the public, especially during heavy traffic.

“The ban on the single-use plastics, including sachet water, will increase poverty in the land as many of us depend on the sale to feed our families.

“Many housewives depend on the sale of sachet water, especially in places with a dense population, for survival.

“I appeal to the Lagos State Government to rethink their decision in the interest of the poor masses,” Martins said.

Also speaking, Mr Segun Alabi, a resident of Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos, said since the failure of the public water supply system in Lagos, his family and many Lagos residents depend on sachet water.

Alabi wondered what his family would fall back on when the business of pure water dealers and producers are affected by the ban on single-use plastic.

He noted that a bottle of water, which sells for N200, was completely out of the reach of an average family in Lagos to depend on.

Bayo Olamide, a student, said that his parents depend on sachet water to refill his water container before going to school.

Also, Mr Oghenetega Emubor said that sachet water had been a huge source of relief to commuters in Lagos, especially when stuck in traffic.

“It is unimaginable to be stuck in Lagos traffic and feeling thirsty with dry throat without the relief that a cold sachet water gives,” Emubor said.

Speaking on the impending ban on single use plastic, Mr Taiwo Adewale, the Managing Director, Waste Exchange, said there was the need for proper awareness and orientation by the government.

Adewale said the government should make it clear to the people the constituent of single use plastic.

“They need to know which is single used, which is banned. Although some are phased out already, like styrofoam.

He noted that Shoprite, for instance, has phased out nylon bags from all their outlets, while some restaurants and hotels have phased out plastic straw.

“Other single-use such as pure water nylon should be in phases, until alternative and cheaper ones are made available.

“So, the various stakeholders must have a round table discussion on gradual phasing out and not immediate and total ban.

Mr Friday Oku, the President of the Association of Scraps and Waste Pickers of Lagos, said that the association was in support of the total ban on single use plastics by the state government.

Oku said that, though sachet water nylon was recyclable, it did not add sufficient income to them.

“When you pick it, the volume appear so bulky, it does not add value because there is no weight.

“Our members refuse to pick them based on the reasons above,” Oku said.

He added that the association’s total support to the ban was predicated on the environmental nuisance posed by single use plastic.

Meanwhile, NAN observed that at Justright Superstores, at Iyana ipaja axis, the management had boldly placed signages all over the stores in support of the imminent ban on single use plastic.

They have jingles played in the shop appealing to their customers to comply and come with reusable bags for shopping.

However, Mrs Bola Olatunji, a dealer of nylon bags and packaging materials at Iyana-Ipaja market told NAN that she was not aware of the imminent total ban on single use plastic by the government.

Meanwhile, Dr Agharese Onaghise, the Executive Secretary of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, declined comments on the issue.

Also, Mrs Clementina Ativie, the President of the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria, refused comments on the development when contacted by NAN.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Government recently restated its commitment to the total ban on single use plastic before the end of January during an inspection of drainage channel within the state.

The Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this while inspecting flood-prone areas and ongoing projects and new ones at Lagos Island. (NAN