APC commends Ohanaeze Ndigbo for peaceful election

…Seeks collaboration with President General for southeast development.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanézè Ndígbo Worldwide for its recent peaceful election and promised to cooperate with Senator John Azuta-Mbata, for rapid growth of the southeast.

The APC extended it’s hand of fellowship to the 13th President-General of Ohaneze and called for mutual collaboration between the party and the group in every sector to speedup development, prosperity, unity, peace and progress in Igboland.

In a statement issued and signed by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the election of Senator Azuta-Mbata, who hails from Rivers State in the South-South, marks a significant milestone in the history of Ohanézè Ndígbo.

“With a stellar public service record, particularly as a two-term Senator who championed the welfare and interest of his constituents and legislated for good and effective governance in the country, we are confident that Senator Azuta-Mbata will bring to bear his wealth of experience in providing a mature, purposeful and patriotic leadership for Ohanézè Ndígbo.

“We assure the new leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo of our Party’s readiness to explore areas of partnership towards advancing development, shared prosperity, unity, peace and progress of our great country.

“The APC wishes Senator Azuta-Mbata and the entire executive of Ohanézè Ndígbo a successful and remarkable tenure in the fulfilment of the organisation’s important mandate.”

The party also commended the interim President General for upholding the principles of democracy by conducting a transparent, peaceful and successful election which resulted in a smooth transition from one executive to another.

“We also congratulate the outgoing executive led by Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, who completed the tenure of the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu,” the statement concluded.