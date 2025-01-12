AfDB, partners move to accelerate universal electrification efforts

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the World Bank Group, the African Union, and the Tanzanian government have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Africa’s path toward universal electrification.

In a statement on Saturday, the AfDB announced that it will host a pivotal summit to support this objective.

“The Africa Energy Summit, scheduled for January 27 to 28 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, will bring together Heads of State and Government, private sector leaders, development partners, donors, experts, civil society organizations, and academics.

“The summit aims to secure the financial resources, partnerships, and political commitment necessary to achieve the ambitious Mission 300 plan and further progress toward universal electrification.”

Inaugurated in April 2024 by the AfDB and the World Bank, Mission 300 sought to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

It said the initiative would focus on a dual approach: increasing infrastructure investment and implementing policy reforms across the electricity supply chain.

According to the bank, with nearly 600 million Africans accounting for 83 per cent of the global energy deficit lacking access to electricity, the need for action has never been more urgent.

“The summit will serve as a platform to consolidate efforts and accelerate Africa’s electrification journey, aiming to transform lives, improve livelihoods, and foster economic growth.

“Experts and stakeholders will deliberate on strategies to mobilise investments, expand energy access, and address challenges impeding progress, ensuring that Africa’s energy goals remain within reach.”.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

