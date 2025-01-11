Two nabbed in Anambra for illegal revenue collection

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade have arrested two illegal revenue collectors in Awka, the state capital.

The two suspects were apprehended by the enforcement team of the brigade at two different locations, Unizik Temporary Site Junction and Dike Park by Zik Avenue, both within Awka the state capital on Friday.

The suspects were said to have been arrested while extorting money from motorists and tricycle operators.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of OCHA Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere has urged residents to join hands in the efforts to rid the state of revenue theft.

He encouraged the residents to report any incidents by calling the following numbers: 07069680112, 08122554530, 08069695398, or 08120356133 for complaints, information, or inquiries.

