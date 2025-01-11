35.8 C
Lagos
January 11, 2025
Trending now

It is subjudice: MURIC rejects Makinde’s choice of Alaafin

 Appoint, turban your Imam now: MURIC tells Oyo Town Muslim Community

Gov Fubara Congratulates Mbata on emergence as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General

Soludo describes idolatry as fastest growing religion, urge Christian leaders to salvage…

US returns $52.88m linked to ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani to Nigeria

Lagos traders to get four additional markets this year- Sanwo-Olu

Police in Borno foil attack on police Division in Nganzai, , as…

Two nabbed in Anambra for illegal revenue collection

Troops eliminate 120 terrorists, nab 105, rescue 43 hostages in one week

Burger King commences operation in Rivers, South South

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Two nabbed in Anambra for illegal revenue collection

by Peter Anayo0120

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

Operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade have arrested two illegal revenue collectors in Awka, the state capital.

The two suspects were apprehended by the enforcement team of the brigade at two different locations, Unizik Temporary Site Junction and Dike Park by Zik Avenue, both within Awka the state capital on Friday.

The suspects were said to have been arrested while extorting money from motorists and tricycle operators.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of OCHA Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere has urged residents to join hands in the efforts to rid the state of revenue theft.

He encouraged the residents to report any incidents by calling the following numbers: 07069680112, 08122554530, 08069695398, or 08120356133 for complaints, information, or inquiries.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lagos govt asks residents to disregard video showcasing ban of sachet water

Editor

Traditional Rulers Endorse Otuaro’s Leadership in Niger Delta Development

Editor

ICPC Chairman cautions lawyer against frivolous petitions against anti-corruption agencies, judges

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO