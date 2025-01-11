Troops eliminate 120 terrorists, nab 105, rescue 43 hostages in one week

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Defence Headquarter have recorded a significant milestone in their ongoing military operations across the country.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said the troops have eliminated a total of 120 terrorists, arrested 105 suspects, and rescued 43 kidnapped hostages in just one week.

According to General Buba, in the North East, the Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction operations, killing 64 terrorists and arresting 28 suspects.

He said the troops also rescued 14 kidnapped hostages and destroyed several terrorist logistics.

In the North West, he stated that the Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted offensive operations, eliminating 21 terrorists and arresting 24 persons.

Troops also rescued 5 kidnapped hostages and destroyed several terrorist structures and logistics.

In the statement, the Joint Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN in the North Central region arrested 14 persons and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 3 locally fabricated pistols, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 5 live cartridges.

Also troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE in the North Central region conducted offensive operations, arresting 5 violent extremists and rescuing 3 kidnapped hostages.

In the South South region, the Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE maintained momentum against crude oil theft, recovering 631,709 litres of stolen crude oil and destroyed 10 crude oil cooking ovens.

Troops also apprehended 6 suspected oil thieves and recovered 7 magazines, 13 assorted arms, and 96 assorted ammunitions.

General Buba explained that in troops of the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA in the South East region conducted offensive operations, eliminating 8 terrorists and arresting 14 violent extremists. Troops also rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

He reports that these achievements demonstrate the Nigerian Armed Forces’ commitment to protecting the country and its citizens from terrorist activities.

The troops’ efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in terrorist activities, and their bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

