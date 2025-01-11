35.8 C
Soludo describes idolatry as fastest growing religion, urge Christian leaders to salvage situation

by Peter Anayo0133

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has described idolatry as the fastest-growing religion in the South-East.

The Governor who made the statement while addressing over 170 Anglican bishops at their annual retreat in Awka, urged religious leaders to promote morals and eradicate criminality.

He challenged Christian leaders to address the alarming rate at which their members are deserting the Church for idolatry.

Soludo noted that many religious institutions have failed to question the origins of the wealth donated by their congregants, thus tacitly endorsing unethical means of acquiring riches.

While urging church leaders to restore the right values and serve as models of integrity and righteousness, the governor reminded the church of its duty to protect Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being.

He said, the country’s future depends on nurturing a generation that values integrity over wealth and faith over fortune.

“The “get-rich-quick” mentality is fueling insecurity and kidnapping”

According to him, the moral decay in the country is driven by the pursuit of wealth without hard work and the rise of idolatry.

“This trend is particularly worrisome in this state. The church must lead by example, promote values that prioritize character over wealth and service over self-interest”, the governor stated.

 

