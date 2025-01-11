Police in Borno foil attack on police Division in Nganzai, , as CP Yusuf commends personnel

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The commissioner of Police Borno State Command, CP, Yusufu Lawal has commended the men and officers deployed to Gajiram, Nganzai local government area of Borno state for foiling an attempted attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the station.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Lawal who visited the Nganzai Police Division yesterday, 9th January 2025, commended men and officers of the Division for their resilience and consoled with families of two officers who lost their lives.

The incident which occurred on 9th January 2025 at about 12:10 am, when gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Terrorists attempted to invade Nganzai Police Division, gallant officers who were on watch repelled the terrorists, after series of exchange in a gun battle,”.

The terrorists threw hand-grenades which unfortunately landed on a shelter tent behind the division, and fatally wounded two officers.

During the visit of the Commissioner of Police, two hand-grenades were recovered by EOD – CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri, The body of the deceased has been taken to State General Hospital Maiduguri.

CP Lawal commended the gallant officers who stood their ground to prevent the attack and consoled the families of the two officers who lost their lives.

He assured that the Command remains dedicated and committed to ensuring safety and security for all and called for calm as normalcy has been restored.

The command called on law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses and contact the following numbers 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293 to report any suspicious movements or objects.

