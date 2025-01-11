Ondo LG Poll: APC strategises for victory, Aiyedatiwa warns against Over-Confidence

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the January 18 local government elections in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has met with the chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The meeting which came up at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Akure on Friday had all party stakeholders to strategize ahead of the grassroot polls.

Aiyedatiwa at the event called for a minute silence in honor of the late Secretary to the State Government Hon.Tayo Oluwatuyi, who died recently in an auto- crash along Akure-Ibadan road

The governor lauded the huge contributions of the late SSG to the development of the state

While speaking, Aiyedatiwa expressed the need to consolidate the successes recorded during the last governorship election.

According to him, “We have set a strong foundation as a party, and it is now up to us to build on it. This election is not just about winning but about proving that our party remains the leading voice of the people. I assure you of my unwavering support as we head to the polls, but I urge you to avoid overconfidence. Let us remain focused and strategic in our approach.”

He urged the candidates to demonstrate dedication and competence in their campaigns and eventual roles, stressing the need to sustain the impactful governance already established in the state.

“Show commitment to our party and to the people. Our citizens are watching. They want leaders who will not only represent them well but also deliver on their promises. Prove your capacity and capability to make a difference at the grassroots level”, he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wng comdr. Ade Adetimehin, hailed the candidates on their emergence and reminded them of the heavy responsibility ahead.

He said: “This is a defining moment for all of you. You carry the trust and hopes of the party and the people. Do not disappoint us. Be good ambassadors of the APC, and above all, do not betray the trust reposed in you.”

Adetimehin further urged the candidates to intensify their campaigns at the grassroots level to promote the party’s agenda of good governance.

Responding on behalf of the candidates, Gbenga Fasua of Akure South expressed gratitude to the governor and the party leadership for the opportunity given to them.

