Lagos traders to get four additional markets this year- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday assured traders of expanding their trading scope by building more markets for them, noting four of the markets would be ready this year.

The Governor said this at the commissioning of a network of roads in Somolu, Ifako and Bariga axis of the state, stressing that one of the major reasons his administration is expanding road networks and re-constructing the existing ones is to cope with the development in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said one of the reasons his administration is pulling down some market structures is because they are old, and the structures pose a threat to the traders. So he intends to build modern markets, assuring the people of the state that two of the reconstructed markets are at an advanced stage and would be ready soon.

He noted that the development in the Lagos mainland is massive. As such there is the need to construct road infrastructures to meet the demands required of development, “these areas have grown and expanded, there has been a need to ensure that the transport infrastructure connecting them keeps up with the pace of population and traffic growth.

“All of these areas are fast-growing commercial and residential hubs, with unique characters that contribute to the trademark dynamism of our beloved megacity.

“It is against this backdrop that we have embarked upon this very critical project, driven by our commitment to the Greater Lagos vision: a Lagos that functions optimally for the benefit of all its residents.

“In line with the first pillar of our THEMES+ governing agenda, this road

rehabilitation project will improve the commuting experience, boost the quality and value of real estate, and raise the quality of life for the people of the benefiting areas,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier in his remark, one of the traditional rulers in the community present at the road commissioning, the monarch of Gbobi-Sabe, Owolabi Adeyemi Adeniyi said Sanwo-Olu deserved commendation because he ensured he fulfill most of the promises he made to the people when he was campaigning. He, however, urged the people of the state to support the state government by paying their tax promptly.

