Keshinro assumes duty as Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs Ministry, pledges dedication to achieving Ministry’s objectives

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr Maryam Keshinro with Ambassador Gabriel Aduda , the outgoing PS of the Ministry.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Maryam Keshinro has pledged her commitment to the realization of the present administration’s policy thrust on women empowerment, protection of the rights of Nigerian children, as well as vulnerable groups

The Permanent Secretary made the pledge during the handover ceremony with Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, held Friday in her office in Abuja

In a statement issued by the Chief Information & Public Relations Officer, Chinwe Owen Udouwem stated that Keshinro said, with the great support of the Honourable Minister, my dear Sister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, we will focus on several key areas which include gender equality and the rights of the Nigerian child

Dr. Keshinro assured that the Ministry will continue with the Performance Management System (PMS) Day initiative of the current Head of Service because it does not only reminds us of our primary role as civil servants but also promotes a sense of pride and identity

She therefore called on the Management and Staff of the Ministry to foster a collaborative environment where innovation, teamwork, and accountability are brought to bear in the discharge of their duties.

Each of you plays a vital role in the success of this Ministry, and I am confident that, together, we would succeed She added

While acknowledging the critical role of the Staff Unions in maintaining a harmonious and productive working environment, the Permanent Secretary emphasized that she would deploy her leadership style of inclusivity and open-door policy to ensure effective collaboration for optimal performance among the staff

Earlier, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the outgoing Permanent Secretary expressed optimism that the new Permanent Secretary’s extensive experience will significantly mitigate the challenging issues affecting women and children in the country

He thanked the Management and Staff of the Ministry for their unwavering support during his tenure and urged them to extend the same level of cooperation to the incoming Permanent Secretary so as to ensure the realization of the Ministry’s mandate.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2