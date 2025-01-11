35.8 C
It is subjudice: MURIC rejects Makinde’s choice of Alaafin

by Bisiriyu Olaoye089

The government of Oyo State has announced the appointment of Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo. The Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made the announcement today, Friday, 10th January, 2025.

But the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the appointment as illegal, illegitimate, unlawful, unconstitutional and the height of impunity.

The Islamic human rights organization reacted a few hours after the announcement on Friday, 10th January, 2025 via a press statement issued by the Chairman and secretary of the organization in Oyo State, Barrister Abdulwaheed Lawal and Amb. Mallam Ibrahim Agunbiade, respectively.

They said: “The government of Oyo State has announced the appointment of Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo. The Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made the announcement today, Friday, 10th January, 2025 (https://oyoinsight.com/despite-litigation-makinde-approves-new-alaafin/).

“This appointment is illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional. It is the height of impunity.

“It is surprising that Governor Seyi Makinde could ignore the recent letter written by the Oyo Kingmakers, expressing their displeasure with the Governor’s attempt to restart the selection process despite a pending court case. The new selection is therefore subjudice.

“Besides, Makinde has made a caricature of the tradition and custom of the ancient town of Oyo Alaafin with this appointment. It is lawlessness without borders”.

