Gov Fubara Congratulates Mbata on emergence as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General

January 11, 2025
by Peter Anayo0118

EMMANUEL  NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated the former representative of Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator John Mbata, on his emergence as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Governor Fubara, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi described Mbata’s victory at the poll in Enugu, on Friday, as a testament to his wide acceptance across the aisle as an accomplished Nigerian, whose test of character and integrity is exemplary.

He said that the overwhelming votes of the delegates at the convention showed the implicit confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in his ability to provide the needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.

Governor Fubara, therefore, extended his best wishes to Senator Mbata and expressed the hope that he will succeed as he discharges the lofty duties of furthering national cohesion, and fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbos and among non-Igbos.

He said, “On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers State, I once again congratulate you and assure you of our readiness to work with you towards maintaining and preserving national unity and cohesion.”

 

