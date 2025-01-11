Burger King commences operation in Rivers, South South

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM , Port Harcourt

A leading quick-service restaurant chain, ‘Burger King’ has announced its presence in the South-South zone with the opening of a restaurant in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The company said while it has been in Lagos and Abuja the next place was Port Harcourt to satisfy the yearnings and demands of its growing customers in other parts of the country.

Speaking to newsmen at the opening of the new store located along Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt, the Chief Financial Officer of Burger King, Moses Otegbayo, described its presence in the South-South as the beginning of greater things to come in the zone.

Otegbayo stated, “Burger King came into the country through franchise in 2020, but the first restaurant was opened in November 2021 in Lagos. So we have been in Nigeria for about three years now.

“And between then and now we have opened 18 stores and the one happening here today is the 19th and first in the city of Port Harcourt and the South-South.

“What this has done for us is to bring the goodness, the firsthand experience of the authentic Burger King to Port Harcourt.”

Noting that the idea is to be closer to the people and the region, he added, “We want to be closer to the economy of the region because we are aware a lot of things go on in this part of the world.”

Otegbayo said the store operates in about 100 countries of the world and is known for its fresh and unique taste, saying, “And good things are not only meant to be enjoyed outside Nigeria, but also within Nigeria and especially in the South-South part of the country, and we are actually starting that in the city of Port Harcourt.”

He said despite the global economic meltdown which has resulted in the shutting down of some businesses, the restaurant has not only stood the test of time but waxing stronger to the delight of its teeming customers.

He added, “At this time we know a lot of businesses are shutting down, a lot of competitors have halted their expansion programmes, but due to our resilient nature we are still forging ahead.

