Uphold integrity, shun corruption, Rivers CP, Adepoju tasks newly promoted officers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The 119 newly promoted officers of the Rivers State Police Command have been changed to maintain professionalism and uphold the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju gave the charge while decorating the newly promoted officers at the Police Officers’ Mess in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

CP Adepoju who lauded the officers for their hard work and commitment which earned them the promotion, urged them to shun corruption, embrace community policing and be disciplined in their new roles, adding that their conduct must reflect the ideals of the Force.

While emphasising the responsibilities that come with their new ranks, CP Adepoju said, “Today, we are celebrating our officers who have been promoted. This recognition is a result of their dedication and hard work. I want to thank the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission for making this possible.

“You now bear more responsibilities and must work harder than before. Uphold the name of the Force, prove yourself in your new rank, and carry the image of the police with pride.

“Rivers State has its unique challenges, and we must address them with a commitment to zero tolerance for corruption. Respect human rights, ensure your subordinates do the same, and always maintain a disciplined and professional appearance.

“Community policing is key; engage with the public and ensure you fulfill your responsibilities diligently,” he added.

Adepoju also warned that failure to meet the expectations of their new ranks would attract consequences.

“As you celebrate, remember that your responsibilities come with accountability. Supervise those under you effectively, as your rank signifies your capability and experience. Any failure to deliver could result in disciplinary actions, which we hope to avoid,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Chief Superintendent of Police, Orok Edet, pledged their commitment to excellence and effective service delivery.

“We thank the Inspector General of Police for finding us worthy of this promotion and the Police Service Commission for facilitating it. We assure the Force and the nation that we will diligently carry out our duties, supervising those under us to ensure the Nigeria Police Force achieves its goals,” Edet said.

Among those decorated were, forty Superintendents of Police (SP) who were elevated to Chief Superintendents (CSP), 21 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) promoted to Superintendents op Police (SP), and 58 Assistant Superintendents Police (ASP) promoted to Deputy Superintendents Police.

