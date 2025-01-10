Osun: Communal crisis looms as IPU accuses Ilobu of encroaching buffer zone

..We are not aware of any buffer zone – Ilobu chief

TUNDE ADELEKE , Osogbo

The Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union (IPU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, over an alleged occupation of the buffer zone in the Opapa and Igbo Imi-Esin areas, by residents of Ilobu community.

It could be recalled that the conflict between the two communities has resulted in numerous deaths and destruction of property in 2023 and early 2024.

The IPU accused the Ilobu Community of undertaking construction projects, selling land, and destroying economic trees within the buffer zone, despite its designation as a neutral territory.

The IPU in a letter signed by it’s National President, Mohammed Oyedeji and Secretary, Jide Akinyoye noted that failure to address the issue with the given ultimatum might result in a communal war between Ifon-Osun and Ilobu communities over land disputes.

The letter partly reads: “We are writing to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent actions of the llobu Community in the Opapa & Igbo Imi-Esin area, which was recently declared a buffer zone by your administration. Despite this declaration, the community has continued to carry out construction works in the area, demonstrating a blatant disregard for constituted authority.

“This lack of respect for the rule of law and the decisions of the state government has serious implications for the maintenance of law and order, as well as the overall development of the state. It is imperative that your administration takes decisive action to address this issue and ensure that the decisions of the government are respected and enforced.

“We want your administration to understand that this unfortunate situation and lack of respect for constituted authority by the people of Ilobu Community may lead to renewed crisis if concrete action is not taken within the next 14 days.

“Therefore, we urge you to take immediate action to halt the construction works in the Opapa & Igbo Imi-Esin area and to engage with the Ilobu Community to ensure that they understand and respect the decisions of the state government. It is also essential that your administration provides clear guidance and support to the community to ensure that they are aware of the implications of their actions.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, Chief Leke Ogunsola, disclosed that he’s not aware of any buffer zone, noting that the said land is within the Ilobu community.

He said, “Are they the state government? We are not aware of any buffer zone, the land they are talking about, there is no place called Igbo Imin Esin on their land, Opapa is within Ilobu, so if they have valid court papers on those lands they should bring it out, we have a judgement that covers the land, if they have anything they should go to court.

“We have won up to the court of Appeal, we have the judgment and they are aware of it. So the land they are talking about is within the Ilobu community.”

