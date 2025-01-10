Nwapa, a source of pride and inspiration for many people, says Uzodimma

R-L: Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Stella Nwapa, her husband, Dr. Ernest Nwapa at the funeral of Adobi’s father, Sir Christopher Ijoma Nwapa (Jnr), at the Cathedral Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Oguta… Thursday.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has paid glowing tribute to the late foremost educationist and intellectual, Sir Christopher Ijoma Nwapa, describing him as a source of pride and inspiration for many.

Sir Nwapa, whom the Governor described as the “last of the best” noted that he led a fulfilled life of impact, hence he challenged the Christian faithful to borrow a leaf from the deceased lifestyle.

This was contained in a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor on Thursday.

Speaking at the Cathedral Church of St Mary Magdalene, Oguta during the funeral service of Sir Nwapa, Governor Uzodimma reminded all that since death to every mortal is compulsory and turn by turn without notice, it behoves on everyone to lead a life where the legacy they will be leaving behind will never be forgotten.

He said: “It is turn by turn and before our turn we should endeavour to write our history for posterity. When it is our turn what will we be remembered for when we leave this earth? For C-Fine he is remembered for good.”

The Governor welcomed all the dignitaries across the country who graced the funeral and encouraged them to relax and feel at home as the State is safe and secured.

Uzodimma who reminisced on the kind of man the Oguta born Sir Nwapa was added: “At times I wonder why good people die. C-Fine was fantastic, one of the best and brightest produced in this region. Chief Nwapa showed people the way to education, entrepreneurship, intelligence, farming and agriculture and above all, he proved to be one of the most humble people to be remembered in life. He is an example of what life should be, because he demonstrated all that is needed in life, encapsulated in civilization, education and encouraging all to learn.”

To the immediate family, the Governor reminded them that Sir Nwapa left them with a “robust address and a big shoe that may be difficult to fill,” and encouraged them to follow the footsteps of their father rooted in service to humanity and God.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese on the Lake, The Rt. Rev. Chijioke Otti urged all Christian faithful to lead a life of impact that is positive on those around them, whether in the community, Church or anywhere they may find themselves in the world they belong.

He listed five ways Christians can live an impactful life to include being Intentional in their actions and decisions, being true to their values and beliefs and refusing to be pushed around by people’s opinion, approaching life with unbound frame of mind and refusing to be limited by circumstances, by volunteering in the service to God and humanity, and finally, by showing impact through the works they do that affect people.

Bishop Otti said that Sir Nwapa acquitted himself properly in all five ways, describing him as a rare being.

He prayed for the well-being of the family he left behind, and for all who graced the funeral.

Present at the Funeral Service were, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, the former Governor of Anambra State/2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, the former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and the husband, Chukwuma, SAN.

Others include Chief Executive Officers of Zenith, Fidelity and Nova Banks, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, Dr. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe, and Philips Oduoza respectively.

Also present were the founder of Seplat Energy, Dr. ABC Orjiakor, political Party chieftains and leaders of thought like the Co Chairman of Southern Traditional Rulers Council/Chairman of Imo Elders Council, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, members of the Imo State expanded Executive Council, the Clergy, the Knights/Ladies of St. Christopher, Service Chiefs and many other VIPs too numerous to mention.

