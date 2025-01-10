LG poll: Sanwo-Olu tasks newly sworn-in LASIEC Board on use of biometric registration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday swore in six-member Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) with a charge for them to make use of technology in conducting elections.

The swearing-in took place at the Banquet Hall, State House, Alausa, Ikeja, noting “leverage technology to enhance efficiency and reliability. For example, exploring biometric voter registration can significantly enhance accuracy and prevent fraud.

Similarly, the Governor swore in three Permanent Secretaries, tasking them on professionalism and optimal performance.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mr Fashola Omowole (LASIEC), Mrs Kafayat Sarumi (SDP) and Mr Muri-Okunola Abiola (MVAA).

For LASIEC, Justice Bola Okikiolu Ighile, Chairman, members are, Ajibola Olusegun, Chief Oluwo Durojaiye, Dr Metilelu Olusola, Ayeleru Dapo and Hon Adekanye Oladele.

Sanwo-Olu said, “LASIEC stands as a pillar of our democratic framework, entrusted with the noble duty of organizing free, fair, and credible local government elections. This is not just an administrative task; it’s a sacred responsibility that shapes the future of our communities. I recall vividly the excitement and hope in the air during our last local elections, a testament to the power of democratic participation. This is the spirit we must nurture.

“As you assume this critical role, I urge you to prioritize transparency, fairness, and impartiality. The credibility of any electoral process is the cornerstone of its acceptance. Your actions must reflect the highest standards of integrity and accountability. To this end, I encourage you to leverage technology to enhance efficiency and reliability. For example, exploring biometric voter registration can significantly enhance accuracy and prevent fraud, while online platforms can improve voter education and access to information.

“Furthermore, fostering robust collaboration is essential. LASIEC must work in synergy with all stakeholders. This means establishing regular consultations with political parties to proactively address concerns, partnering with civil society organizations for effective voter education campaigns, and maintaining open communication channels with the media to ensure transparency throughout the process.

“I also acknowledge the challenges you might face, from voter apathy and logistical complexities to potential disputes. Be assured that this administration is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to overcome these hurdles.”

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to democracy, accountability, and the rule of law, noting “Credible elections are the bedrock of sustainable development, and we will continue to support LASIEC in fulfilling its mandate.”

In his welcome address, the State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro stated the inauguration of LASIEC board was timely considering the fast approaching Local Government Elections in the State.

Agoro noted, “This will surely enable them to perform their duties in effectively organizing elections in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas within the State without fear or favour.

“Also, the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries by our amiable Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, that we are all witnessing their Swearing-In Ceremony today, is in line with the need to reinvigorate the State’s policy implementation apparatus, as well as filling the vacancies occasioned by continuous statutory retirement of Permanent Secretaries from the State Public Service.”

