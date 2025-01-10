How 18 LGAs in Edo squandered over N83bn federal allocations in 1 year — Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has revealed that the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, released over N8 billion monthly allocations to the 18 Local Government Councils in the State in December alone.

A statement signed by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor on Thursday disclosed that between January and September 2024, the 18 Local Government Councils, according to the office of the State Accountant-General, got over N6.5 billion monthly as allocations.

Also, between October and December, the 18 Local Government Councils received over N8 billion monthly from the Federation Account.

Cumulatively, the 18 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Local Government Councils in one year, earned over N83 billion as monthly allocations.

Governor Okpebholo, while receiving the Acting Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Hon. Alabi Bliss Oshionogue and Councillors, alongside party leaders who were on a courtesy visit to his office, in Benin City, said President Tinubu has done a lot to promote development at the grassroots level, but lamented that those elected to provide services, squander the resources.

Governor Okpebholo noted that before President Tinubu’s administration, the 18 Local Government Areas were getting N3.5 billion monthly, but the President increased the allocations first to N6.5 billion monthly, and now over N8 billion monthly to enable rapid development at the grassroots.

Governor Okpebholo said: “Before Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Edo State was receiving N3.5 billion monthly as Local Government allocation, but today, Local Governments in Edo State are receiving over N8 billion monthly. This is not State allocation.”

Okpebholo noted that President Tinubu is working very hard to ensure development gets to the grassroots and the people enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.

He said: “President Tinubu is working hard to see that development gets to the grassroots as he took a major step to make life better for the people.

“Since the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo to Muhammadu Buhari, none had the boldness to remove fuel subsidy, but Tinubu came and did it and the people are enjoying the dividends of what he has done.

“Thank you for coming here to visit as relationships matter to me, and you have come to establish it. Akoko-Edo is dear to me, and you have gotten more appointments than others.”

Lamenting the misconduct of the suspended Local Government Chairmen, Okpebholo said: “The Chairmen had been in office for the past one year and they have nothing to show for it while other States are utilizing their resources well for the people.

“These Chairmen had the boldness to be removing N800 million monthly from Local Government accounts while our schools suffered without good classrooms, teachers and other infrastructure.

“We are here to correct the wrongs as Edo State must move forward, and no individual will draw us back. My administration is set and ready to cooperate with you, provided you work in line with Mr President’s plan for Local Government Councils by ensuring development gets to the grassroots.

“We will invest so much in agriculture. We will visit you to ensure we collaborate and make things work.”

Acting Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Hon. Alabi Bliss Oshionogue thanked Governor Okpebholo for his interest in ensuring that those at the grassroots enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance, stressing that the autonomy is for the grassroots to get the dividends of democracy, not for one man to take it all.

He said: “We have agreed to work with the Okpebholo administration because governance is now moving to the grassroots. We will work with you to ensure you succeed and the State develops.”

Other Leaders from Akoko Edo, including the former speaker, EDHA, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Ajoto, and Akoko Edo APC Chairman, Hon. Monday Ose, thanked Governor Okpebholo for his developmental strides in Edo State, particularly the ongoing construction works on the Auchi-Ibilo road and the appointment of one of their own as Chairman, Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) and appealed to him for more.

