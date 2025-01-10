House C’ttee on Environment frowns on low release of budgeted funds to Ministry

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has frowned at what it described as an abysmally low release of funds to the Ministry of Environment.

This, the Committee said, has led to several missed opportunities to address environmental challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the budget defence of the Ministry Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Julius Pondi listed such environmental challenges as deforestation, pollution, erosion, and the effects of climate change on the various communities, and the Nation at large.

Pondi said the outcome of the budget review will set the tone for planning and resource allocation in the year 2025 Budget.

He also expressed concern that effective 1st January 2024, the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria and thirteen (13) professional bodies/councils were removed from budgetary allocations, adding that the same thirteen (13) Bodies has since been re-instated, leaving only the EHCON.

He asked the Minister of Environment to work closely with the Committee to ensure that EHCON is re-instated.

He said “as a Committee, we are disposed to increase budgetary allocations for this critical sector, in as much as we see key projects that are envisioned that will strengthen climate resilience, combat pollution, enhance community awareness, and ensure accountability in the Year 2025 Budget Proposal of the Ministry and its Agencies.

Without prejudice, please be reminded, that Section 80(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended), provides that “No money shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of the Federation, except in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly”

Pondi said the budget defence session serves as a cornerstone in the collective efforts to ensure transparency and effective implementation of accountability,

environmental programs, vital to our nation’s health, well-being, and sustainability.

He said “you may recall that the House of Representatives, on various occasions at plenary, deliberated Motions ranging from Erosion, Desertification, and Flood Disasters in many parts of the Country, necessitating Government intervention through the Ministry of Environment and other Agencies.

“These unfortunate occurrences have deprived thousands, especially in the country’s agrarian region, of their livelihood and ability to contribute their quota to National development.

“As the People’s Parliamentary, we have not rested on our oars, neither should any of you. Our primary focus is to evaluate how the financial resources allocated have been utilized to achieve set objectives.

“This session will enable us to identify progress made in implementing projects and programs

across key environmental sectors, address challenges that may have hindered the achievement of goals and provide actionable input in the year 2025 Budget.

The Minister of Environment, Abbas Balarabe Lawal called for increased budgetary allocation to the Ministry in other to achieve its mandate.

He disclosed that in 2024, the Ministry installed about 2,200 units of solar street lights in communities and 45 solar powered borehole to provide clean water for the people.

He said the Ministry also installed 5kv solar power in five institutions in Ekpoma, Edo state, and five in other places Viz: Nsukka, Anambra state, Zaria, Kaduna state and Abuja.

