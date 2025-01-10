Gov Makinde approves Abimbola Owoade as new Alaafin of Oyo

36.1 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0103

JOSEPH   OKWUOFU , Ibadan

 

Oyo state Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has formally approved Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The approval came in the midst of controversies and delays, by contenders to the throne following the presentation of a candidate to the governor by the kingmakers otherwise known as the ‘ Oyo Mesi .’

The jostle for the throne began shortly after the passage of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, the then Alaafin of Oyo who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Friday, said Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by the Governor of Oyo State.

According to the commissioner, a statement to this effect has been issued by the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, who said the announcement has put to rest, all the socio and legal bickerings that have ensued since the demise of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.

Ojo called on all citizens of Oyo State to join the government in celebrating this momentus occasion and lend their support to the new Alaafin of Oyo.

He prayed that his reign would bring peace, prosperity and unity to the historic Oyo Kingdom.

 

