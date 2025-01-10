Don’t leave politics for charlatans after your tenure, Allen Onyema tells Sanwo-Olu

…As Fayose hails Gov’s performance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Dr Allen Onyema has called on Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to quit politics after completing his tenure, saying politics should not be left to charlatans.

Similarly, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, commended Sanwo-Olu for his administration’s developmental strides and good governance in the State.

Fayose, who praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for transforming the face of Ikeja as the capital of the State, urged him to do more for humanity.

The duo gave the remarks on Thursday during the commissioning of five networks of roads in GRA, Ikeja area of Lagos.

The roads inaugurated are Oba Dosumu Street, Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Sobo Arobiodu and Sasegbon Streets.

The network of roads spanning a total length of 6.134 kilometres complements Isaac John, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Oba Ladejobi and Harold Shodipo, which were upgraded earlier.

The newly rehabilitated roads will ease vehicular movement, improve interconnectivity and also enhance the drainage network, ensuring efficient stormwater management to combat the recurrent flooding that has plagued the area.

Onyema stated, “President Tinubu has brought a successor in the likes of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I’m proud to be a Lagosian, Sanwo-Olu has outshined even the President on what he did in 1999. It is not easy to be a leader and also to build leaders

“We thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for what he has done in GRA, we are proud of you. We need you at the centre, I don’t give a damn if the President comes from the same village.

“The problem we have is that those who are good leave politics for charlatans. Keep it up, we want you in politics. When you step out and you say to hell with politics, we may not like what comes out.

He added, “The foundation that is built by Mr President is for the future, we can’t continue to have things the same way all over again. The business community is aligning with Mr President.”

