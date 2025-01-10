Anambra: EEDC, council mayor, urge community to curtail power cost by switching off unnecessary appliances

..as community celebrates transformer installation

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

The Ogidi Unit Manager of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Engr. Samuel Orjiako, Oyi Local Government Area major, Hon. Emmanuel Nweke, President General, PG, Nteje community, Dr. Nnamdi Ilodiuba and an electricity contractor, Engr. Anthony Akwue, Friday, urged the people of Umuokwuanya community, Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, to curtail cost of power supply by switching off unnecessary electrical appliances.

Making the urge during the celebration of the installation of a transformer worth a whopping sum of about N30 million to their area, the Ogidi Unit Manager of EEDC, Engr Orjiakor told them that it is necessary to switch off appliances not in use to reduce cost of power supply.

The Unit Manager who was conferred with a chieftaincy title of ‘Onwa Na Umuobeke,’ for his humanitarian role towards the installation of the transformer, reminded the people that when the unnecessary appliances are not switched off, the power supply cost will increase.

He commended them for finding him worthy to be conferred with the honour and urged them to always protect EEDC properties in their domain to avoid blaming EEDC over power outage.

In his address, the chairman of Umuokwuanya community, comrade Jude Achebe, who is the national President of Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, a human right organization, disclosed that the installation of the transformer gulped a whopping sum of about N30 million.

He commended the people for their unity which made the realization of the project easy adding that divided they fall and united they stand even as he paid glowing tribute to Engr Akwue, Michael Okonkwo who is the chairman of the village, Celestine Nwata who he said introduced the project to him, and others so numerous to mention.

He disclosed that there should be fine for defaulters who do not switch off unnecessary electrical appliances as suggested by some people to serve as a deterrent to offenders.

Contributing, the Oyi council major, Nweke, expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the people to install the transformer for a steady power supply and advised them to keep to the rules of EEDC now that they have a power supply.

“The Unit Manager has told you of the dos and don’ts and it is left for you to do as directed so that you enjoy your light. Switch off unnecessary electrical appliances if you want to pay less bills,” he stated.

Hon. Nweke who was ably represented by Mr. Ikechukwu Udogu, commended the chairman of Umuokwuanya community, comrade Jude Achebe and his executives for the installation of the transformer.

In his contribution, Engr. Anthony Akwue, a veteran electricity contractor, expressed satisfaction with the installation of the transformer adding that it is part of community development.

He paid glowing tribute to Jude Achebe and his executives for their efforts recalling how he was approached for assistance as a relation which he succumbed for the rapid infrastructural development of the area.

“In my area I installed one transformer for the people to have light because these days EEDC is so much occupied that you have to procure the items by yourself for you to have light,” he stated.

Engr. Akwue who was honoured by the community for his assistance as “Ekwueme 1 of Umuobeke,” commended them for the honour and urged them not to relent in their efforts, especially on the renovation of the Community hall they said they will work on..

The chairman on the occasion, Chief Vin. Nwankwo Ikelie, lauded Engr. Akwue for his assistance to the people which according to him facilitated the rapid installation of the transformer even as he paid glowing tribute to Jude Achebe adding that without his mobilizing the people the dream of the project would not have been realized.

“We thank God for the installation of the transformer. We urge EEDC to provide us with metres and not to charge us by estimated Billings,” he pleaded.

Chief Uchenna Chidebelu, a member of the indigenes in Diaspora, disclosed that light is a necessity adding that it is unfortunate for those who work without light.

“I commend my big brother, Jude, who is the Gburugburu of this community because without him we will not have achieved this. I also commend those in Diaspora for moving the community toward.

“The rich are many in Ntejt and they should emulate what is happening here to assist in the infrastructural development of Nteje. We are happy for the light and that is why we are celebrating,” he said.

Pic shows Jude, the chairman on the occasion and others during unlocking of the transformer door.

