Zulum reiterates commitment to prioritize technology in land management in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritize technology and digital space in land management and administration.

Speaking at a commissioning of some projects at the BOGIS headquarters, Maiduguri on Thursday, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the chairman, and members of the board, Executive Secretary, Management and staff of the service for transforming the land administration and management in the state.

” These projects we are about to commission were executed through the meagre 5 percent being remitted to the service. “Within the last 5 years the BOGIS has generated over N5 billion” Zulum Said.

He ordered the state Head of Service to liase with the Executive Secretary of the service to posch staff from.the civil service to address the issue of inadequate manpower, as well as recruit more staff if the need arises.

Zulum called on the people of the state to pay their ground rent as and at when due as failure to do so will attract severe penalty, adding that it is from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), that the government executes projects.

“Just last Monday, the state Executive Council in it’s maiden meeting of the year 2025 approved the released of over N40 billion for the dualization of the roads linking Gomari roundabout to Muhammadu Buhari International Airport”, the Governor said.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the BOGIS, Alhaji Zanna Mahdi urged the Governor to grant approval for the recruitment of staff to address the problem of inadequate staff, provision of utility vehicles to go for the day to activities of the service and training and retraining of staff.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the BOGIS, Engr Adam Bababe revealed that from the inception of the service in the year 2020 the Governor has signed over 2500 Certificates of Occupancy compared to 1,700 from 1999 to 2019.

He said the 180 seater capacity auditorium will be used for training of staff, engagement with stakeholders, and board meetings among other activities of the services.

