Uffa community commends sons for erecting multi million naira hall to villagers

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

The people of Uffa, Aguluzoigbo community, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State, have commended their sons for the completion and handover of their village hall to the people in the area.

Making the commendation during the hand over ceremony of the multi million naira ultra modern village hall, the people paid glowing tributes to the Chief donor and Lagos based philanthropist, High Chief Ernest Anyaeche (a.k.a. Orimili Ochendo), and Chief Arinze S. B. Anyaora, (C.E.O Benzona Nig Ltd). for their exemplary contribution to community development in Aguluzoigbo.

Handing over the key of the completed hall to the executives of Uffa Village Association (U.V.A) led by Hon. Ezuluike Uchenna, Chief Anyaeche expressed satisfaction that his efforts to complete the building of the hall has been achieved.

He traced the history of the village hall to when the idea to build village hall started in the year 1974, with a donation of a parcel of land by one late Mr. Julian Ogbuedebe ( a.k.a. Uchechukwumee) during the Chairmanship tenor of one late Sir Stephen Ofomailo Anyaorah (Ide 1 of Ozuluzoigbo).

According to him in the year 2000, the old building was renovated by one Chief KJ Adogu (Okuagbamili).

While in September 2021, the Uffa village association administration led by one Chief Eddy Nwagbo (Ezediorama Anaocha) pulled down the entire building with the ambition of erecting a bigger building but could not finish it as it got stalled at window level.

It was then that the God-sent Anyaeche, the philanthropist, took over the project on May 23rd, 2023 and singlehandedly completed the building as a way of helping to develop his village “Uffa Village”.

Recall that the philanthropist apart from this project had earlier sponsored the building of a General Hospital road, the construction of Pa Paul Anyaeche road, Ihulu/Uffa Village boundary gate way, Ifite/Uffa Village boundary gate way, among others.

In his speech, Chief Elochukwu Nwokedike, President General of Aguluzoigbo Development Union (A.D.U) while commending the philanthropist on what he described as his wonderful developmental gestures to the community, urged other wealthy individuals and well-meaning citizens of the community to emulate the philanthropist to develop their surroundings even as he called for unity and practice of love among the people.

According to him, the town will develop further in an atmosphere of tranquility, peace and love among the people.

Earlier in a welcome address, Hon. Ezulike Uchenna, Chairman of Uffa Village Association (U.V.A), thanked God for using one of their siblings, High Chief Ernest Anyaeche to realize their dream of having a decent and magnificent Ultra Modern hall as their village hall for their meetings.

He also expressed happiness with the activities of past leaders of the village both living and departed ones, patrons among who include, Chief K.J Adogu, the grand Patron, Chief Arinze SB Anyaora, Sir Walter Adogu, Chief Jonas Nwagbo and others to numerous to mention for their support and commitment to the community and village development.

Chief Arinze SB Anyaora, a former President of Onitsha Federal Housing Estate 3-3 Onitsha and one of the community leaders in Aguluzoigbo thanked God for using prominent indigenes of their town to bless their community and appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the community.

Highlight on the occasion was hand over of the key of the hall by High Chief Ernest Anyaeche (a.k.a .Orimili Ochendo), to chairman Uffa village association, Hon Uchenna Ezuluike.

