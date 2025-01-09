Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 5 network of roads in GRA Ikeja, gives assurance on more infrastructure

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor on Thursday inaugurated five networks of roads at GRA, Ikeja area of the State, noting every part of the State will be touched in terms of infrastructural development.

The roads commissioned are Oba Dosumu Street, Oduduwa Way, Sobo Arobiodun Street, Oduduwa Crescent and Sasegbon Street.

The commissioning was attended by former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, the Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Dr Allen Onyema, former National Legal Adviser of APC and ex-Commissoner in Lagos, Dr Muiz Banire among other dignitaries.

A highly elated Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that leadership is a burden that needs to be guarded jealously in the interest of the people.

He stated that no part of the State will be neglected as he is poised to touch every nook and cranny on developmental strides.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr Olufemi Daramola said,

“The network of roads we commissioned today further emphasizes his vision of transforming critical road networks and enhancing the living standard of our citizens.

As we all know, Ikeja GRA has long held a prestigious position in Lagos,” noting it is part of an urban regeneration initiative.

“Today, Ikeja GRA is home to a diverse range of commercial enterprises, from entertainment outlets and restaurants to financial institutions and boutiques and hotels.

However, this remarkable growth in commercial activities has also brought with it several environmental and infrastructural challenges.

The most pressing of these has been perennial flooding, which has impacted properties and significantly degraded the road network.

In response to these challenges, the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Governor and Mr Deputy Governor, developed Urban Regeneration Intervention Policy aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading key roads in the State.

This project exemplifies the government’s proactive approach to revitalizing critical infrastructure and ensuring that Ikeja GRA remains a thriving, sustainable area for both residents and businesses.

