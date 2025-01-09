34.2 C
January 9, 2025
Photo Gallery

Professor  Folasade Ogunsola  held  Pre- Convocation Press Conference   for  55th Convocation Ceremony  of  University of Lagos 

by Peter Anayo0127

L-r …Vice-Chancellor. University of Lagos  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, during the Pre- Convocation Press Conference for the  55th Convocation Ceremony of the university of Lagos on 8/1/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R …University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid;  Bursar  (UNILAG),  Mrs. Oluwafunmilola Yetunde Adekunle ;  Acting registrar of  UNILAG    Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde ; Vice-Chancellor. (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu.

L-R… Bursar  (UNILAG), Mrs. Oluwafunmilola Yetunde Adekunle ;  Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa ; Vice-Chancellor. (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;  Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu and Acting registrar of  UNILAG  Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde .

Cross section of the guest at the press briefing.

Cross section of the Media, during the Pre-Convocation Press Conference for the  55th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Lagos on 8/1/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

