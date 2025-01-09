Ohanaeze PG, Ozichukwu reiterates his resolve to hand over to Rivers indigene

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu according to the National Publicity Secretary, Rt Hon Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Phd, has reaffirmed his commitment to hand over the reins of power to an indigene of Rivers State on Friday, January 10, 2025.

He stated that, though his tenure as a President General is very brief, “what matters is the impact and legacy with which he will be remembered.

The millions of Igbo people all over the world are watching us with more than a passing interest on the quality of Ohanaeze leadership that will be enthroned on January 10, 2025”.

Chukwu made the above remarks during the Valedictory Session of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which was held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at its National Secretariat, No 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu.

The Igbo Leader reiterated that the success or failure of any organization is a function of its leadership recruitment process.

He explained that the Screening, Appeal and Electoral Committees for the purpose of the forthcoming Ohanaeze election comprise men and women whose public records and antecedents are above reproach.

He once more urged the people of Igbo extraction in Rivers State in particular and other Igbo states in general to ensure that only men and women of integrity with proven records of accomplishments are put forward to fill the offices zoned to the states in accordance with the rotation principles of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Every true Igbo looks forward to a vibrant Ohanaeze Ndigbo; a sociocultural organization that comprises men and women of honour, moral rectitude and selfless service, an organization that lives up to expectations and places the Igbo interest first in their policies and programmes”. In addition, an Ohanaeze that “every Igbo will embrace with pride irrespective of political leanings, ideological persuasions and religious affiliations ”.

Chukwu emphasized that for one to lead the Igbo, the person must have proven experience in leadership roles, particularly in cultural organizations, age grades, town unions, market associations or similar contexts.

Evidently, the person must be well educated with demonstrable leadership traits, including strategic thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Not only that, the person must have cultural competence; a deep understanding of Igbo culture, traditions, and values. Above all, such a person must have a profile of strong moral character, transparency, and accountability.

The Igbo Leader seized the opportunity to introduce two Executive Orders: The first is on Membership Registration. Chukwu lamented that since the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was founded in 1976, it has lacked the capacity to function effectively due to a paucity of funds.

He therefore proposed that every Igbo should pay a registration fee of One Hundred Naira per month or One Thousand Two Hundred Naira per anum; while affiliate organizations will pay Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira annually.

He stressed that every proud Igbo will subscribe to the prescribed fees because we all aspire for a viable

Ohanaeze with a strong economic base. Membership Registration gives one a sense of belonging, ownership, and participation. A committee comprising eminent Igbo was constituted to drive the process.

The second Executive Order is the establishment of a Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), which is charged with Advisory, Representative, Oversight and Supportive Roles. It provides the benefits of corporate knowledge and institutional memory.

The PAC will offer strategic guidance, policy formulation, stake-holders engagements, community outreach, mentorship, fundraising, conflict resolutions and capacity-building, amongst others. The two executive orders were approved by the NEC.

He later led the NEC to an exciting tour of the Centre for Memories at No 2 Awgu Street. Independence Layout. Enugu.

The Igbo Leader appealed to the Federal government to put more effort into the resolution of the state of insecurity in the South East by assisting the states in reviving the industries and thereby providing employments to the teeming youths. He added that to restore peace and order, there is the need for a balance of kinetic and non kinetic approaches.

Nze Chukwu highly commended the NEC Members for their patience and demonstration of community spirit.

To the Governors, Nze Chukwu was full of praises. He said that he had no interactions of any type with any of them except, of course, his State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma.

He appreciates the fact that they all have Igbo Spirit burning in them. He prayed for them to remain very committed to the growth and development of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

He appealed for special attention to the needs of the youth. We should assist them to achieve their life dreams and goals. He stressed that our future is in the youths. We must demonstrate empathy, care, and concern for their needs and future.

Members commended the Igbo Leader for his enviable vision, his missionary zeal and Apostolic ideal; more importantly, the courage to step in at a critical juncture that needed the intervention of a moral edifice with character. Members noted that on January 10, 2025, the name of Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu will go down in history as the man who took the bull by the horn, re-wrote the Igbo narratives and left his name in gold.

Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR also received commendations for piloting the ship, weathering the storms and emerging successfully at the demise of Chief Joel Kroham, the Deputy President General; Late Professor George Obiozor, a former President General and Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a former President General, all within the life of this current administration.

Appreciations also went to Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary for his outstanding intellectual outputs and consistent aggressive media engagements amidst the numerous challenges that confronted the socio-cultural body.

Members commended include Prince Garry Enwo Igariwey, a one-time President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for his invaluable interventions to save Ohanaeze, especially during the most turbulent times.

