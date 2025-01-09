Minister threatens revocation of road contract over slow space of work

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has threatened to revoke the contract for the construction of Multiple Box Culverts on the East-West Road being handled by Messrs Rock Result (Nig.) Ltd. over slow space of work.

Umahi who praised the standard of work done, however, frowned at the level of work achieved.

He expressed his disappointment with the pace, stating that the contract was scheduled for finishing by November 2024 but was extended to December and is still uncompleted.

The minister, therefore, gave the contractor up till the end of January 2025 to complete it or it stands revoked.

Umahi informed the contractor that the provision of roads and bridges remains a top priority of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the Minister advised contractors to up their games or be left at the bus stop.

The statement said, in continuation of his inspection of projects in the South-South geopolitical zone, the Minister visited ongoing works on the Dualisation of East-West Road, Section II-II (Ahoada-Kaiama) and the Construction of Multiple Box Culverts at Flood Affected Areas on East-West Road, Section II-II (Ahoada-Kaiama) in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Umahi, in the statement, disclosed that he was highly impressed with the quality of work on Section II-II (Ahoada-Kaiama) by Messrs Setraco (Nig.) Ltd. but directed them to speed up the process through the addition of more resources to the job.

He reminded them that the April 2025 delivery date remains sacrosanct while directing that due to the nature of the soil in the areas affected by floods, where box culverts are being constructed, continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP) should be used. The affected area is about 2.3 kilometres.

The Project Manager of Setraco, Engr. Isaa Michel, while appreciating the Minister for the site inspection and the savory, as well as unsavoury comments, promised to hasten the pace of work, to meet the dateline.

