Governor Mbah hosts Enugu-born Nedu Wazobia , Husband Material

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has received two Enugu State-born creatives, the popular comedian, actor and podcast host, Chinedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia), and the broadcast journalist and digital creator, Chukwudi Ezugwu (Husband Material), praising their creativity as inspiring.

Taking to his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handles, @pnmbah, on Tuesday, Governor Mbah shared:

“I had the pleasure of hosting two Enugu-born creatives, the famous comedian, actor and podcast host, Chinedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia), and Chukwudi Ezugwu (Husband Material), a broadcast journalist and digital creator, whose creativity continues to inspire.

“It was exciting to hear their plans for the upcoming Enugu Fest—a vibrant celebration of talent, culture and ingenuity.

“We shared ideas on our innovative Smart Green Schools, the International Conference Centre, the 5-star hotel project adjacent to it, the ongoing restoration of Hotel Presidential, and the soon-to-be-unveiled Enugu Air, among other transformative projects of our administration.

“Our administration is committed to empowering creatives in Enugu, providing them with the needed opportunities to reach their full potential. By giving them every needed support, we want to ensure our talent and vibrant culture shine on the global stage.

“Thanks for coming!”

