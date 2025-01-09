Breaking: Sanwo-Olu signs budget estimate of N3.366 trillion for 2025

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today signed a budget estimate of N3.366 trillion Appropriation Bill for 2025 into Law.

The Governor gave his assent at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The State House of Assembly had on January 6 passed the appropriation Bill for the Governor’s assent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on November 21 presented a budget estimate of N3,005,935,198,401 to the state House of Assembly.

Tagged ‘Budget of Sustainability,’ the budget aims to address infrastructure, economic diversification and other critical sectors in the state.

Details later…

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2