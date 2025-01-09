MURIC celebrates ACADIP at 30

The Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP) Nigeria began its five-day long programme to mark three decades of da’wah on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State branch of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has sent a message of brotherhood and solidarity to the Islamic body and institution.

MURIC described ACADIP as the leading Islamic Organization in Nigeria and Africa at large in the area of propagating Islam through comparative dawah.

MURIC’s solidarity message was contained in a statement given to newsmen on Friday, 10th January 2025. The statement was signed by the chairman and secretary of the organization in Oyo State, Barrister Abdulwaheed Lawal and Amb. Mallam Ibrahim Agunbiade, respectively.

The statement reads: “A foremost Islamic organization and institute of comparative dawah, the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), began its five-day long program on Wednesday, 8th January 2025 to mark three decades of da’wah. The celebrations will come to an end on Sunday, 12th January 2025 at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

“MURIC expresses its unflinching solidarity with ACADIP on this momentous occasion. We celebrate with the National President and Chief Lecturer of this great organization, Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, whose visionary guidance and exemplary leadership have propelled ACADIP to greater heights.

“It’s been three decades of preaching the words to the world by our amiable and extraordinary intellectual Scholar whom Allah has chosen to guide and lead thousands of non-Muslims of Nigeria and beyond to Islam. He has distinguished himself with his eloquent delivery through surgical analysis of the Glorious Qur’an, Hadith, and the Bible.

“ACADIP is a golden lamp that has illuminated all that is around it. Millions of Nigerians have benefitted from its programs, particularly revertees. ACADIP Primary Schools are spread throughout Southwest Nigeria. This is apart from its empowerment programs for women, youths and the elderly.

“MURIC appeals to the federal and state governments in the country as well as Muslim philanthropists to vigorously fund projects of ACADIP.

“We Charge the organization to remain focused and to pay greater attention to its youth wing to preserve its enduring culture of spiritual and social growth.”

“MURIC celebrates you on this milestone of achievement and prays that Almighty Allah never forsakes you. May your light continue to shine bright across the world. Aameen.”

