UNILAG’s 55th convocation holds Jan. 10-19……To graduate 16,409 students

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The week-long 55th convocation the University of Lagos will hold between January 10 and 19, 2025, according to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

Addressing a pre-convocation press conference on Wednesday at the senate chamber of the university, Prof. Ogunsola said the main activities which will start on Monday, January 13, with an exhibition of Innovations and works of our staff and students at the Senate Car Park, will be preceded by a Jumaat Service on Friday, January 10 at the University Central Mosque.

The VC also said the week-long celebrations would feature awards of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates, as well as Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters, Doctorate degrees and Honorary Awards.

This year, we will be graduating 16,409 students. Of these, 9,684 students will receive first degrees and diplomas while 6,659will be awarded postgraduate degrees while 66 will graduate from the UNILAG business School.

‘Our two overall best graduating student is shared by two students from the faculty of Science, Department of Cell Biology & Genetics with a perfect score of 5.0 – Damilare Haroun ADEBAKIN and Samuel Akinade BADEKALE.

‘The best graduating student from the humanities is Olamide Idris EMIDA from the Faculty of Management Sciences in the department of Accounting with CGPA of 4.95. The overall best Ph.D. Thesis award for this year goes to Adetoun Alaba AKITOYE, who obtained her Ph.D. in Chemistry while the best Ph.D. thesis (Humanities) is Eniola Niniola LADIPO’, the VC further said.

She stated that after the exhibition on Monday, January 13, ‘We will proceed from there to the Commissioning of three projects by our Pro-Chancellor Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN.

‘These are the Centre for Herbal Medicine, Drug recovery & Development, biomedical Toxicology, Regulatory science and pharmacovigilance analytical laboratory (ACEDHARS Building) – One of the World Bank supported Centres of Excellence project which is focused on the development of indigenous plants for medical applications.

‘We are also commissioning the new 120-bed space Moremi Hall extension and finally the new ultra-modern Learning Commons, an extension of our library services which speaks to our student-centered services and provides an environment for teamwork, creative engagement, research-collaboration, and knowledge co-creation’, the VC said.

According to her, at noon of the same day, the Convocation Lecture titled, “Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation” will be delivered by Dr. Tayo Aduloju, the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) at J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, adding; ‘We are looking forward to a very thought-provoking lecture that will add to the discuss on funding of tertiary education and positioning them as drivers of economic and social development.

‘We are privileged to have as Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, CON, SAN, former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works whose clarity in addressing issues was pivotal to innovative reforms and development of our Country’.

The VC said at 3pm, there would be a groundbreaking ceremony for the School of Postgraduate Studies building donated by Chief Tunde Fanimokun in commemoration of his 80th Birthday, adding that the building was first conceptualised in 2014, ‘but we were unable to build it. 10 years later, we are finally here that will end the sojourn of the school on the top floor of the Faculty of Education building’.

While on Tuesday there will be the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates, and prizes to graduating students of the Faculties of Arts, Education, Environmental Sciences, Science, and Social Sciences, on Wednesday the 15th the conferment of degrees will be for graduands from the College of Medicine in the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, and Dental Sciences, and Faculties of Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, and the Distance Learning Institute (DLI).

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Prof. Ogunsola said Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters, and Ph.D. degrees including DBA and EMBA would be conferred on graduands of the School of Postgraduate Studies and the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS). The highlight of the day will be the recognition of the achievement of various individuals for their contributions to scholarship and humanity.

She also said; ‘We recognise two distinguished professors who have retired but continue to contribute to scholarship and academia by awarding them as Professors emeriti of the University of Lagos. These are Professor Babajide Alo, FAS (of the Department of Chemistry) and Professor Olukayode Amund (Department of Microbiology). In the same ceremony we will be awarding Professor Victor Ariole, (Department of European Languages) a Gold Medal for his ongoing contributions to the University and the nation’.

‘We will also be the conferring Honorary degrees in recognition to three personalities who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, made ground-breaking discoveries, or contributed significantly to academic and societal development. This year, we have the privilege of honouring two men and a woman, who have shown that Integrity, hard work and service to the Nation work. They are; Mr. Fola Adeola OFR, Engr. Kolawole Adesina, MFR, FNSE and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo -Iweala, GCON will be conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D. Sc).

On Friday, January 17, 2025, there will be a Long Service Award at 10am, followed at 4pm by the Convocation play.

‘This year, we will be treated to Langbodo by Wale Ogunyemi at JF Ade Ajayi Auditorium’, she said.

According to the VC, the ceremonies will formally come to an end on Sunday, January 19, 2025, with a Thanksgiving Service at the Chapel of Christ Our Light, University of Lagos at 10 am.

