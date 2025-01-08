Why we’re in a hurry to develop Enugu State – Gov Mbah

… _Calls for continued team spirit

Cosmas Chukwu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says he is in a hurry to develop and transform the state because of the pressing circumstances in the various sectors, and called for the continued commitment on the part of the workers and the people of the state.

While thanking the people of Enugu State for their support, he noted that the only way to reciprocate their love and faith in his administration was by redoubling the ongoing development effort.

Mbah spoke on Monday during a holy mass at the Government House Chapel, Enugu, to formally mark the beginning of another work year.

“Your support and dedication to duty are largely responsible for the modest achievements we have accomplished in 2024. The only way we will continue to demonstrate our gratitude is to double down on the pursuit of our goals to make Enugu state the premier destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.

“But we are going to do that without leaving anyone out and not at the expense of our common humanity. We will continue to deliver inclusive governance. Our governance model is one that recognises even our grassroots to ensure that growth is happening all across the state,” he stated.

While acknowledging the concerns of those who felt his administration was doing too many things at the same time, Mbah said that was the only way to go, given the prevailing and monumental challenges.

“We do know that some may be wondering whether the change that is unfolding in Enugu is sustainable and whether we are not moving so fast.

“But think about it, can we really push to a later date all the critical policies and projects we are implementing today? And the need for us to have portable water in every home cannot be deemed more compelling than the need for us to ensure that our children are exposed to the skill set that prepares them for 21st century work place.

“If you look at the challenges we have in the health space, you will see that we are trying to get our healthcare system functional. That need is also not what we can push to a later date.

“We have to ensure that our roads are paved, devoid of portholes. We have to revive our industries. We also have to ensure that we introduce modern transportation systems. There is none of these we felt we could push to a later day,” he said.

While also thanking the people for trooping out in their numbers to warmly receive President Bola Tinubu, who was in Enugu at the weekend to commission already completed projects, he assured that more projects would be delivered in 2025.

“We are already in optimism that this year holds so much promises for us. Imagine that in few months, by September, the doors of our Smart Green Schools will open to all the children in this state.

“We are already excited about the International Conference Centre that was commissioned a few days ago. But also, in few days time, we are also going to be relaunching and reopening the Hotel Presidential.

“I do not even want to talk about the 340 bed 5-star hotel that is billed to open in May this year at the International Conference Centre. It is also this year that we will see our 300-bed Enugu International Hospital on Rangers become operational.

“We will keep delivering the remaining of the 260 Primary Healthcare Centres we are currently building, one in each ward. But it is not just about the building; it is also making sure that they are well-staffed to provide 24/7 healthcare services. This is why we approved the recruitment of over 2,500 medical personnel. We have recruited 450 already in the first phase. We are going to complete the recruitment so that we will have enough to be available in our communities.

“So, in conclusion, let us proceed in 2025 with the same sense of purpose and the same team spirit that saw us through 2024,” he concluded.

Delivering the homily, Rev. Fr. Donatus Onuigbo emphasised selfless service and good governance, and lauded Governor Mbah for delivering large-scale development at great speed.

The service was attended by top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu; Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh.