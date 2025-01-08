Ukachukwu declares interest to contest Anambra governorship election, dumps APGA for APC

By PAMELA EBOH,

A motable playervin Anambra State politics, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma) on Wednesday, dumped his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA to join the party at the center, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He used the occasion which was held at his Osumenyi country home in Nnewi, Nnewi South Local Government Area to declare his intention to run for the Anambra State governorship position come 2025.

In his speech, Ukachukwu hailed Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he has the best interests of the country at heart.

He said, “Tinubu means well for Nigeria. He is the only president tackling Nigeria’s problems head-on,” Ukachukwu stated.

“Tinubu is running the country like a business, which may involve short-term sacrifices but will ultimately lead to prosperity.

While speaking to journalists, Ukachukwu expressed joy in joining the APC, saying that it is hinged on his desire to link Anambra State to the federal government and bring development to the state.

“Tinubu does not hate the Igbo. You see the Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and other tribes all complaining. He is working to refix and rebuild the country, and his policy is not one.”

He promised that if he wins the governorship contest, he would not only sustain the tempo of good governance initiated by President Tinubu, but will tackle hunger, insecurity, poverty, and hardship in Anambra State within three months of assuming office.

Ukachukwu who is former member of the green chamber of the National Assembly and APGA governorship aspirant during the 2021 governorship election was officially received by the Osumenyi APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Onyeka, alongside other ward executive members.