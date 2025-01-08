27.4 C
Lagos
January 8, 2025
Trending now

MTNers Stand Hand in Hand to Combat Gender  Based Violence

Kwara govt inaugurates Osi campus of State University

LASEPA shuts down 619 facilities over environmental infractions in 2024

2025 Budget: NASS frowns at poor 2024 Capital Budget implementation

Police in Borno decorate 84 newly-promoted officers with new ranks

Two injured as commercial bus rams into culvert in Lagos

Court dismisses Emefiele’s challenge of $4.5bn, N2.8bn fraud case

FCT Minister Reassures Residents of Safety Amid Bomb Explosion

Kano Governor’s Special Adviser dies in Egypt 24 hours after inauguration

Atiku, Obi, Govs, Senators, others commit N1bn to UNINIGER projects

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Two injured as commercial bus rams into culvert in Lagos

by Editor068

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Two persons injured in an accident in front of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) headquarters office in Lagos.

 

A statement by the agency on Wednesday said the incident occurred after the bus had a brake failure.

 

“We just recorded a sad incident Infront of LASTMA HQ inward Oshodi Oke on Apapa Oshodi Exp way.

 

“A commercial bus had a brake failure and rammed into the Culvert. There are 2 victims on ground who are about to be taken to the nearby hospital.

 

“Our officials are also at the location to maintain sanity and ease the traffic backlog,” LASTMA wrote

Related posts

Maiduguri Flooding Incident: Unilever Nigeria Donates products to support Borno State Government

Editor

“Growth Is A Gradual Process But Perseverance Yields Greater Rewards” Says Commandant AWCN

Editor

Nigerian Law School to Receive TETFund Intervention, Courtesy of Wike

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO