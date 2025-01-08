Two injured as commercial bus rams into culvert in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI
Two persons injured in an accident in front of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) headquarters office in Lagos.
A statement by the agency on Wednesday said the incident occurred after the bus had a brake failure.
“We just recorded a sad incident Infront of LASTMA HQ inward Oshodi Oke on Apapa Oshodi Exp way.
“A commercial bus had a brake failure and rammed into the Culvert. There are 2 victims on ground who are about to be taken to the nearby hospital.
“Our officials are also at the location to maintain sanity and ease the traffic backlog,” LASTMA wrote