Soludo not against Kanu’s release – Anambra govt

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner of Information in Anambra State, Dr Law Mefor has dismissed the notion in some quaters that the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo is against the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu..

Mefor in a statement he tagged ‘setting the records straight said it has become imperative to address the misinformation circulating in the media space regarding Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s alleged reluctance to support the release of Kanu.

He noted that the misinformation has been peddled by desperate opposition politicians who are intimidated by Soludo’s impressive achievements in office.

According to him, the governor has in less than three (3) years of governance, surpassed his campaign promises, leaving his critics scrambling to discredit him.

The statement read in part, “Contrary to the false claims, Governor Soludo has been actively working towards Nnamdi Kanu’s release, as he hopes that Nnamdi Kanu’s release will help restore peace and stability in the South East.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to this cause through his actions and public statements. Notably, Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility, where he offered to take Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on administrative bail and assured of his availability whenever needed. This gesture underscores Soludo’s willingness to facilitate Kanu’s release and his commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the issues surrounding Kanu’s detention.

“Governor Soludo is also deeply concerned about the hijacking of the Biafra agitation by criminals. These individuals have turned the agitation into a lucrative enterprise, engaging in kidnapping, robbery, ritual killings, and other heinous crimes for ransom. This development has not only undermined the legitimacy of the Biafra agitation but has also posed a significant threat to the security and stability of the Southeast region.

“The hijacking of the Biafra agitation by criminals has had severe consequences for the people of the South East. The region has witnessed a surge in violent crimes, including kidnapping, robbery, and ritual killings. These crimes have not only claimed lives but have also caused widespread fear and insecurity among the population. Furthermore, the hijack has undermined the economic development of the region, as investors are reluctant to invest in an environment characterised by violence and insecurity.

To address the security concerns in the South East and particularly Anambra, Governor Soludo’s administration is set to launch “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” (Operation Peace Shall Reign) this January. This comprehensive security initiative will integrate advanced surveillance technology, deploy branded vehicles for stop-and-search activities, and train forest guards to work with vigilantes and local authorities. Operation Udo Ga-Achi is designed to restore peace and stability in the Southeast, and Governor Soludo is committed to ensuring its success.”

Giving details of Operation Udo Ga-Achi which is set for launch on January30, 2025 Mefor reeled the key components of the new security programme to include;

Advanced Surveillance Technology: The operation will utilise advanced surveillance technology, including drones and CCTV cameras, to monitor and track criminal activities.

“Branded Vehicles: Branded vehicles will be deployed for stop-and-search activities, ensuring that criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Forest Guards: Forest guards will be trained to work with vigilantes and local authorities, ensuring that criminal activities are prevented and responded to effectively.

“Community Engagement: The operation will engage with local communities, ensuring that they are aware of the security initiatives and are empowered to report suspicious activities.

“Collaboration with Security Agencies: Operation Udo Ga-Achi will collaborate with security agencies, including the police and the military, to ensure that criminal activities are addressed effectively.”

The Commissioner further stressed that Governor Soludo’s commitment to Nnamdi Kanu’s release and his efforts to restore peace in the South East are genuine, adding, “Soludo’s fear that the criminal elements who have turned Biafra agitation into a criminal enterprise may not listen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a legitimate concern that is shared by well-meaning people.

“Governor Soludo’s concern for Kanu’s release did not start with the latter’s present predicament? Soludo was the first to lead some Igbo leaders to visit Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje prison in 2017 and thereafter addressed a world press conference in Abuja to call for his unconditional release.

“The misinformation peddled by desperate opposition politicians and other shadow figures is therefore baseless and politically motivated, intended to discredit Soludo’s administration.

"It is essential to look beyond the propaganda and recognise the progress being made and the need for all to cooperate with the government to deal decisively with insecurity in the state. By working together, we can overcome our region's challenges and build a safer, more prosperous future for all."

