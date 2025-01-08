Siagu Café Liqueur unites Eastern Nigerians with Ilo-Ulo homecoming campaign

Grand Oak Limited, makers of Isiagu Café Liqueur, has launched a deeply emotional and culturally resonant campaign aimed at celebrating the heritage and resilience of Eastern Nigerians.

The campaign, aptly titled “Ilo-Ulo” (Homecoming), encapsulates the spirit of unity, tradition, and tenacity that define the Igbo people while providing meaningful support during the festive season.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho, Isiagu Café Liqueur, is a brand crafted with a deep understanding of Eastern Nigerian culture, and has become a symbol of bravery, resilience, and pride.

She said the liqueur’s design and narrative elements evoke strong connections to Igbo traditions.

“From its name, meaning “lion head,” to the inclusion of Nsibidi symbols representing love and unity, and the gold-striped bottle signifying the rising sun of the East, every detail of Isiagu Café Liqueur honors the industrious and adventurous spirit of the Igbo people.

“As part of its commitment to fostering cultural pride and supporting its consumers, Grand Oak Limited, through its Ilo-Ulo campaign, offered ten deserving individuals an all-expenses-paid air travel return tickets for homecoming experience to winners of its digital contest to some indigenes of Eastern origin this Christmas season.

Winners of this contest were carefully selected based on compelling stories shared in short videos that highlighted the emotional and cultural significance of returning home for the holidays.

Each story underscored the challenges of the current economic climate and the deep-seated tradition of homecoming that remains central to Igbo culture.”

Uche-Onyenacho further added that, the winners, chosen from various Eastern states, received round-trip flight tickets valid from December 23, 2024, to January 2025, and that, additionally, they were gifted food items and cartons of Isiagu Cafe liqueur to share with loved ones, luxury airport transfers, and cases of Isiagu Café Liqueur to enjoy with family and friends.

The Senior Brand Builder also explained the inspiration behind the campaign, emphasized that it is in alignment with Isiagu Café Liqueur’s ethos.

“Isiagu was crafted with the Eastern Nigerian consumer in mind. Our research revealed the needs and preferences of our target audience, leading us to develop a brand that embodies their identity, values, and aspirations. Ilo-Ulo allows us to give back to the community by addressing a significant cultural need, reuniting families during the festive season.”

Explaining on the winners’ selection criteria, the brand-centric personality said it was hinged on the emotional impact of their stories and their inability to afford travel. Videos that demonstrated strong family values, community pride, and the essence of homecoming stood out.

Also giving insights into the rationale behind the initiative, Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at Grand Oak Limited disclosed that it is the company’s way of supporting the federal government to cushion the effect of the hostile economy by doing some reasonable donation to the populace.

“If you look at the name Isiagu, it’s bravery, with the lion head and all of those insignias we have put into the brand. However, because we know that the economy is tough, we know that things are almost impossible for the common man to get by, if you look at how much per dollar the ordinary man should be spending, most people can barely do 50 percent of that amount.

“So, we said how do we come in? How do we help a few people solve their problems? We put the campaign online and asked people to send in their entries. The most emotive stories will win and we saw stories of people who say, this is a season where people come home to pick a wife. I would like to go home to try my luck and that’s saying that I would like to marry somebody who is from my place.

“We see stories of people who said I have not been home in the last four years and that’s because things are tough. I have not seen my mum and dad and so I just want to use this opportunity to go and see them. So, we thought to give them that experience. Instead of taking them by road, we want to reduce the risk, let them fly to go and see their loved ones,” he explained.

One of the lucky winners, Francis Ogbonna Ugochukwu revealed that the initiative had significantly relieved them of the high transportation costs, which would have otherwise amounted to approximately 200,000 naira at this festive period. According to him, it is in a way an empowerment programme for people that don’t have the financial capacity to go back home, see their parents, rewind with past events, celebrate Christmas and activities that come with the festivities.

He said, “At least, I could go home this Christmas and spend time with my family. Now, I heard that transport companies are collecting 50 to 60 thousand naira. Going should be around 70 thousand naira to my house and coming back is around 70 thousand naira. That would be about 140,000 naira. Let’s say, put the round figure, 200,000 for just a few weeks at home on Christmas. Spending 200,000 naira in this economy is very taxing. It’s something I would not even think of doing”.