27.4 C
Lagos
January 8, 2025
Trending now

Fidelity Bank unveils initiative for children with special needs

‘I was Almajiri pupil’ NNPCL GCEO, Kyari reflects on his life journey

GOC 6 Division, Abdusalam prioritises Soldiers’ Welfare

Portugal Football Club Signs on 19-Year-Old Nigerian- born Footballer, Yaqub Usman-Malah

My administration’s achievement in 2 years is unprecedented -Adeleke………..As Ede Unique Club…

DHQ confirms death of 6 soldiers, 34 terrorists in Borno clash

Int’l Breweries emerges best Company in poverty reduction, climate action at SERAS…

 CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU, DESCRIBES GOV SOLUDO’S INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AS IMPRESSIVE AND OF…

Why I dumped priesthood to become a native doctor

Why we’re in a hurry to develop Enugu State – Gov Mbah

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Portugal Football Club Signs on 19-Year-Old Nigerian- born Footballer, Yaqub Usman-Malah

by Editor081

Brito Sporting Club of Portugal, a football club founded in 1956, has signed an official contract with a United Kingdom-based highly-talented, young Nigeria-born footballer, Yaqub Usman-Malah.

The official unveiling of the young promising footballer was carried out on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Yaqub, born in Nigeria in 2006, is a budding Nigerian talent with unquantifiable promise and potential.

Prior to his official contract with Brito Sporting Club of Portugal, he was a student and a trainee player with the Brooke College Football Academy in the United Kingdom.

At Brooke College Football Academy, Yaqub had an impressive goal average of 17 goals in 32 matches with no injuries in 116 training days, cumulating into 2, 270 minutes of on-field action.

A clear testimony of his outstanding performance at the Academy was provided by the lead coach of the Under-17B team Yaqub played with.

The lead coach, Tomasz Wasylik, described Yaqub as a ‘well-liked person’ and a role model to his teammates due to his professionalism and unmatched work rate.

The Lead Coach further stated that Yaqub has played in National School Cup competitions against other colleges and programmes in the 2023/2024 session and is a good ‘tactical player’, ‘technically good” and can ‘play in multiple positions on the field’.

It is expected that Yaqub will live to the potential and promise identified by Coach Tomasz Wasylik of the Brooke College Football Academy and achieve greatness in his new club.

“While looking forward to the display of his unarguable skills and boundless stamina, we wish Yaqub a successful career and a place in the halls of football greatness across the globe,” Yaqub’s father, Mr Usman Malah said in a statement issued to the media, on Wednesday 8, 2025.

Related posts

Ministers, Oil Industry Leaders To Converge at 13th Practical Nigerian Content Conference

Editor

Bellingham grabs Real Madrid late Valencia win after Vinicius red

Peter Anayo

Why Bellingham – not Vini – should be Madrid’s BDO winner

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO