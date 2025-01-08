23.7 C
Lagos
January 8, 2025
Trending now

Over N12bn remitted to PDP leaders in 15 months by suspended LG…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 8, 2024

One dies, three injured in Lagos multiple crashes

Insecurity: Tackle banditry before it escalates, Gani Adams tells South-West govs

Police recovered N8.8bn, arrested 751 cybercriminals in 2024 – FPRO

NNPC Foundation targets 1000 for cataracts surgery, commences screening in Lagos

With 18,500 arrests, 2.6mkg drugs seized in 2024, our successes justify global…

IPOB urges former IGP, Okiro, to steer clear election of Ohanaeze President-General

Soludo not against Kanu’s release – Anambra govt

NDDC Seeks Stakeholders’ Support to Develop Niger Delta

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police recovered N8.8bn, arrested 751 cybercriminals in 2024 – FPRO

by Editor082

 

 

 

The Nigeria Police Force has achieved notable milestones in the fight against cybercrime in 2024, recovering N8.82 billion, 115,237.91 USDT, and $84,000 from cybercriminals.

 

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center successfully restituted these recovered funds to victims of cybercrime, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to safeguarding citizens from fraudulent activities.

 

In addition, the Cybercrime Unit apprehended and prosecuted over 751 individuals involved in cyber-related crimes throughout the year.

 

The unit also confiscated various devices used in these criminal activities, including mobile phones, laptops, computers, routers, servers, a drone, and Starlink devices.

 

The NPF-NCCC’s exceptional performance earned recognition from the INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate, which named it the “Best Cybercrime Unit in Africa for 2024.”

 

This accolade, according to a statement signed on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlights the dedication and efficiency of the NPF in addressing cybercrime across the continent.

 

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to combating cyber threats and staying ahead of cybercriminals.

 

“We are enhancing the nation’s overall cybersecurity framework to protect the welfare of our citizens in the digital era.”

 

Adejobi also called on citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution when sharing sensitive information or engaging with unfamiliar online entities.

 

He further emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of cyber awareness and encouraging responsible online behaviour to bolster defences against cyber threats.

 

 

 

 

Related posts

Judges, lawyers urged to uphold rule of law amid judicial challenges

Editor

Woman seeks divorce 2 weeks after wedding

GODGIFT

Participate Actively in Niger Delta Development, NDDC Charges Women

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO