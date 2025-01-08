Police in Borno decorate 84 newly-promoted officers with new ranks

.As govt approves N1.4bn for dualization of its airport road

AHMED MARI Maiduguri

The Borno state police Commissioner, CP Yusufu Lawal has decorated the 84 newly promoted officers with their new ranks and urged them to key into Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun vision of community policing and the resettlement drive of Governor Babagana Zulum.

The officers promoted were 10 SPs to CSPs, 11 DSPs to SPs and 63 ASPs to DSPs as approved by the police service commission (OSC), and recommendation of the IGP.

Speaking at the decoration ceremonh, held at the police headquarters, Maiduguri in Wednesday, the Borno state commissioner of police, CP Yusuf Lawal said “As you celebrate your promotions, I urge you to remember that with greater ranks comes greater responsibilities. You must continue to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and leadership. You must be role models to your colleagues and inspire them to strive for excellence.”

“Distinguished guests, Members of the Press, officers, and men of the Borno State Police Command, I am honored to stand before you today to celebrate a remarkable achievement.

The recent promotion of 84 of our officers to their next rank is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our great nation., CP Lawal said.

The CP said to the beneficiaries who have been elevated to their next rank, “I offer my heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun phd Npm and the Chairman Police Service Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu mni (rtd). Your new rank is a reflection of your leadership skills, strategic thinking, and ability to inspire your colleagues.”

He thanked the Borno state government and the good people of the state for the support they have been rendering to the police in the state in line with IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s people centred policing.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, CSP, Attiya Gaya thanked the police service commission, the IGP and the commissioner of police for finding them worthy of the promotion.

” We pledge to uphold the trust placed on us, we promise to serve with renewed vigour to lead by example, and to maintain the highest standard of our noble profession”, she added.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the release of N1.4 billion for the immediate dualization of 1.9km road from Ngomari junction to Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri.

The approval was given at the maiden state executive council meeting held at the Government House.

Briefing journalists at the end of the Council’s deliberations yesterday, Commissioner for Works, Engr. Mustapha Gubio, said the road network will ease movement of people in and out of the Airport which will soon commence International flight operations.

“Apart from the N1.4 billion approval made for dualization of the Gomari Junction to Muhammadu Buhari International Airport up to the Hajj Operational Unit at the airport, more roads and drainages would be executed across communities in the three senatorial district this fiscal year”, Gubio Said.

Engr. Gubio said various roads and drainage have been completed across the state, including laying of asphaltic structures on many washed away roads following the devastating flood disaster that wrecked havoc on critical infrastructures in the state.

On his part, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Malam Gana, noted that his ministry is determined to meet up with the needed Universal Health Coverage, as more funds have been allocated to the sector.

He emphasized that with the allocation of 15% of the total state Budget size by the governor to the health sector, more medical doctors, nurses and midwives would be trained to meet up with modern medical services, even as more hospitals and clinics would be rebuilt, equipped for proper diagnosis and treatment across the state.

“The state has lost 45% of its institutions due to insurgency, hence the need to reconstruct and build more health facilities. The two colleges of nursing in Monguno and Gwoza will also be completed this year to help produce more frontline health workers”, Gana said.

Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe assured that the state government is working assiduously to reduce the number of out-of-school children from the current 700,000 to 200,000 by 2027.