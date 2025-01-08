One dies, three injured in Lagos multiple crashes

A yet-to-be-identified man has lost his life while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple accident around Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the death on Tuesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said two of the injured victims were immediately rushed to the hospital.

He added that the multiple accidents occurred while the agency was trying to recover a fallen 40-foot container.

He stated, “In an overnight operation, while the safe recovery of a fallen 40-foot container for onward transmission to LASTMA Office in Oshodi was yet ongoing, a multiple accident occurred along the same axis on Otedola Bridge.

“On arrival at the scene of the secondary incident nearby, it was discovered that a multiple truck accident involving four articulated trucks laden with containers had occurred.

“Investigations conducted revealed that the incident occurred due to reckless driving. The accident resulted in the accident trucks getting stuck to each other due to the force of impact on the collision. One adult male extricated from beneath the first accident truck lost his life to the incident.”

The LASEMA boss stated that three other adult males sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The two seriously affected victims were taken to the Accident and Emergency Centre after being given on-the-spot medical attention at the incident scene,” he said.

He assured that necessary safety measures were activated and implemented to forestall other incidents at the scene.

He said, “The rescued accident victims were administered immediate medical care and taken to the hospital.

“The recovered body was bagged and handed over to officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps on the scene for further action.

“All affected trucks have been successfully recovered off the road to a layby and the road has been set free and reopened for safe vehicula