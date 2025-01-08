NNPC Foundation targets 1000 for cataracts surgery, commences screening in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation has commenced screening for beneficiaries of its free cataract extraction and surgeries at the Ikeja Local Government on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Screening Coordinator, Dr Bolanle Balogun, a Consultant Opthalmologist, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that 1000 individuals in the South-West would benefit from the free surgery.

Balogun said that the screening, which commenced at the Ikeja Local Government, was a mission embarked on by the foundation to restore sight and improve lives.

The consultant added that the screening would also hold in Itire-Ikate and Gbagada General Hospital.

NAN reports that cataract is a cloudy area in the eye’s lens that can cause blurred or cloudy vision, and it’s a common cause of blindness and visual impairment.

According to the World Health Organisation, cataracts affect approximately 65.2 million people and cause moderate to severe vision loss in over 80% cases.

Balogun said: “This programme is being sponsored by the NNPC Foundation and the target is to be able to offer cataract surgery free to 1000 people in Lagos and Ogun State for the South-West Zone.

“We started in Lagos today at the Ikeja LGA, these screening will also hold at Itire-Ikate and Gbagada General Hospital for two days each at the locations.

“After the screening, those who have cataracts will benefit from the free surgery at the Gbagada General Hospital from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17

“After the surgeries, there will be a proper follow-up of the beneficiaries to monitor the progress of the surgery, which is the essence of the NNPC Foundation’s service to humanity.

Mrs Josephine Agbo, who is 62 years old, commended the NNPC Foundation for organising the health intervention for Nigerians.

“I’m happy that I came here for the screening, they asked me to wait after the screening because they detected something in my eyes.

“I have been having issues with my eyes and I know this surgery will go a long way to improve my sight. God bless NNPC Foundation for this free surgery they want to do for us,” Agbo said.

Also, Mr Yahaya Abisogun, a 72 year old former trader, commended NNPC Foundation for the sight initiative, saying he could never have been able to afford money for a cataract surgery.

“I know I have cataracts, but I have not been able to put resources together for a surgery and that is why I came from Imeko in Ogun State to take advantage of this free surgery.

“The medical personnel on ground took their time to do the screening and counsel those of us that have cataracts on what to expect during and after the surgery,” Abisogun said.