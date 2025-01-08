NDDC Seeks Stakeholders’ Support to Develop Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has appealed to stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to unite, shun politics and support the efforts of the Commission to develop Niger Delta communities.

Speaking at a Stakeholders Interactive Forum on the Borikiri-Okrika Bridge Project in Rivers State, the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, urged Niger Deltans to work in harmony to drive the process of development for the well-being of the people of the region.

He said that the project represented a significant initiative that would drive progress in Rivers State, noting that Borokiri and Okrika serve as key hubs in the oil and gas industry and play crucial roles in the economic advancement of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

Iyaye stated that people’s needs should take precedence over political considerations and that development thrives in a peaceful environment.

He said: “Although this project was awarded in 2012, it has faced delays for various reasons. Upon the inauguration of the current NDDC Board, we prioritised completing this significant project, viewing it as a legacy initiative alongside the Kaa-Ataba Bridge linking Khana and Andoni local government areas in Rivers State.

Iyaye told the stakeholders that the Kaa-Ataba Bridge project was progressing satisfactorily, noting that the contractors had assured that cars would be able to pass through before the end of the year.

The Executive Director observed that some NDDC key projects were delayed because the Commission did not have an approved budget for the past four years. “However, the President recognised the need for funding and approved the 2024 NDDC budget, which now includes financial provisions for this legacy project,” he said.

“Before proceeding with the project, we felt it was necessary to hold this interactive session, which is essential for fostering cooperation and creating a supportive environment for the contractors to ensure timely completion.”

In a goodwill message, the Amayanabo of Kirike Kingdom, Okrika, King Tamuno-Omisiki Opuiyo, thanked the NDDC for organising the stakeholders’ engagement and assured that the communities in his domain would cooperate with the Commission to ensure the project’s timely completion.

He noted: “We should not allow our political differences to hinder development. We assure NDDC of our support and appeal to the Commission to engage a reliable and capable contractor.”

Speaking similarly, the Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom, King Micah Acheseinimie Frank, advised Niger Deltans to desist from mixing politics with development, stating: “We will ensure that this project is executed to the letter.”

Speaking on behalf of other stakeholders, Dr Sampson Parker, a former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, thanked President Tinubu and the NDDC for reviving the Okrika-Borikiri Bridge project.

He remarked: “The bridge project represents a vision that will act as a catalyst for the socio-economic revitalisation of the communities. Let us all support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative, which the NDDC, under Dr Samuel Ogbuku’s leadership, is actively working to implement.”