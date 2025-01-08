My administration’s achievement in 2 years is unprecedented -Adeleke………..As Ede Unique Club elects new President

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration has recorded an unpreventable achievement in just two years.

Speaking at an investiture programme in Ede, Osun State on Sunday, Adeleke stressed that his commitment to good governance has earned him global recognitions.

“It’s always good to be good, my dedication to good governance has made me more popular across the globe, anytime I travel out of the country people in Diaspora always want to associate with me.

“My 2 years in office has been unprecedented, I have achieved a lot surpassing the 12 years of my predecessors, I won’t stop but will continue to do more”, he said.

Earlier in his acceptance speech as the new President, Ede Unique Club, Maruf Ayofe, reiterated his commitment to serving the club that with passion and a focus on collective progress.

Ayofe, a Commissioner for Innovation, Science, Technology Digital Economy, said; “I wish to reiterate and assure everyone of my unwavering commitment to serving this club with integrity, passion, and a focus on collective progress. I therefore call on members to join hands with me and work together to achieve remarkable progress in making my tenure one of remarkable achievements.”

For a better society