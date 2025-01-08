27.4 C
Lagos
January 8, 2025
Trending now

Fidelity Bank unveils initiative for children with special needs

‘I was Almajiri pupil’ NNPCL GCEO, Kyari reflects on his life journey

GOC 6 Division, Abdusalam prioritises Soldiers’ Welfare

Portugal Football Club Signs on 19-Year-Old Nigerian- born Footballer, Yaqub Usman-Malah

My administration’s achievement in 2 years is unprecedented -Adeleke………..As Ede Unique Club…

DHQ confirms death of 6 soldiers, 34 terrorists in Borno clash

Int’l Breweries emerges best Company in poverty reduction, climate action at SERAS…

 CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU, DESCRIBES GOV SOLUDO’S INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AS IMPRESSIVE AND OF…

Why I dumped priesthood to become a native doctor

Why we’re in a hurry to develop Enugu State – Gov Mbah

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

My administration’s achievement in 2 years is unprecedented -Adeleke………..As Ede Unique Club elects new President

by Bisiriyu Olaoye086

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration has recorded an unpreventable achievement in just two years.

Speaking at an investiture programme in Ede, Osun State on Sunday, Adeleke stressed that his commitment to good governance has earned him global recognitions.

“It’s always good to be good, my dedication to good governance has made me more popular across the globe, anytime I travel out of the country people in Diaspora always want to associate with me.

“My 2 years in office has been unprecedented, I have achieved a lot surpassing the 12 years of my predecessors, I won’t stop but will continue to do more”, he said.

Earlier in his acceptance speech as the new President, Ede Unique Club, Maruf Ayofe, reiterated his commitment to serving the club that with passion and a focus on collective progress.

Ayofe, a Commissioner for Innovation, Science, Technology Digital Economy, said; “I wish to reiterate and assure everyone of my unwavering commitment to serving this club with integrity, passion, and a focus on collective progress.  I therefore call on members to join hands with me and work together to achieve remarkable progress in making my tenure one of remarkable achievements.”

For a better society

Related posts

Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) congratulates comrade Ike on her election

Editor

Yuletide: Police restricts movement, ban night clubbing, grazing in 5 Plateau LGAs

Peter Anayo

FG pledges enhanced security for south-east region

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO