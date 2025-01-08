MTNers Stand Hand in Hand to Combat Gender  Based Violence

In a powerful display of solidarity, MTN Nigeria staff (fondly called MTNers) joined hands—literally and figuratively—to say #NoExcuse to gender-based violence (GBV). As part of the company’s efforts during this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which happened between November 25 to December 10, 2024, MTNers gathered at the MTN’s rooftop event center in Lagos to form a united front against this pervasive societal issue.

The striking image of MTNers standing hand in hand sent a strong message: the fight against GBV requires collective action, compassion, and unwavering commitment. The gesture was both symbolic and actionable, echoing the core values of respect, equality, and inclusion that MTN champions as part of its corporate ethos.

This demonstration occurred after a recent exclusive screening of Deafening Silence, a powerful film highlighting the harsh realities of GBV, hosted on December 10, 2024. The event and the united gesture reflect the company’s drive to amplify awareness and inspire action among its workforce and beyond.

“Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue; it’s a human rights issue that requires all of us to act,” said Temilade Olabanji, Senior Manager, Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Nigeria.

MTN’s participation in the global 16 Days of Activism campaign reflects its belief that businesses must take responsibility in shaping a better society. Through the #NoExcuse initiative, the company encourages open dialogue, education, and proactive measures to challenge the attitudes and systems that enable gender-based violence.

While the Deafening Silence screening sparked conversation and reflection, the unity gesture from MTNers served as a visual commitment to turn awareness into action.

The company is calling on Nigerians everywhere to join the movement by speaking out, standing with survivors, and working to eliminate the root causes of GBV.