Mele Kyari: A trailblazer at NNPCL and his audacious milestones

As the Group Managing Director of NNPCL, Mele Kyari is a trailblazing executive renowned for his unwavering commitment to excellence. His impressive track record at NNPCL is a testament to his strategic prowess, transparency, and accountability. Despite facing numerous challenges, Kyari has successfully transformed NNPCL into a profitable and world-class organization, revolutionizing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

With a distinguished background in crude oil marketing, Kyari’s expertise has been instrumental in driving NNPCL’s success. Notably, in 2015, as Group General Manager of the Crude Oil Marketing Division, he skillfully managed federation entitlements, ensured national energy security, and optimized the Direct Sale of crude oil and Direct Purchase of petroleum products (DSDP) arrangement. Kyari’s remarkable leadership and achievements have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Mele Kyari’s Leadership Excellence in the Oil and Gas Industry

As a prominent global player in the oil and gas sector, Mele Kyari’s role as Nigeria’s National Representative to OPEC since 2018 underscores his exceptional leadership and managerial expertise. Upon his appointment as Group Managing Director of NNPC in 2019, he was widely regarded as a model servant leader, inspiring and empowering others to deliver outstanding results.

Kyari has been a driving force behind transparency and accountability, championing the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and spearheading the transformation of NNPC into NNPC Limited. His achievements include introducing cost discipline, rehabilitating refineries, and promoting domestic gas utilization. Notably, under his leadership, NNPC has commenced novel LNG shipments to Japan and China, leveraging Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for national progress.

The ongoing implementation of CNG as a cleaner alternative fuel to PMS is a testament to Kyari’s vision for a sustainable energy future. His leadership has set unprecedented precedents in the public service sector, cementing his reputation as a trailblazing executive in the oil and gas industry.

NNPC’s Historic Profitability Under Kyari’s Leadership

Under Mele Kyari’s leadership, NNPC has achieved unprecedented financial success, declaring its first profit in 44 years in 2020 and sustaining profitability in subsequent years. The company has also excelled in transparency, consistently publishing audited financial statements.

The recently released 2023 audited financial statement showcases NNPC’s remarkable growth, with a net profit of N3.3 trillion, a N749 billion increase from the previous year. This follows a steady upward trend, from a loss of N803 billion in 2018 to profits of N287 billion in 2020 and N674.1 billion in 2021.

NNPC’s revenue surged to N24 trillion in 2023, up from N8.81 trillion in 2022, with the company declaring a dividend of N2.1 trillion to shareholders. This exceptional fiscal performance is a testament to Kyari’s strategic foresight and operational resilience.

Key factors contributing to this success include the Petroleum Industry Bill, which enhanced government revenue from Production Sharing Contract Arrangements and resolved disputes with International Oil Companies. Kyari’s exemplary leadership has had a profound impact on NNPC’s performance and reputation, cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Kyari’s Commitment to Excellence Drives NNPCL’s Strategic Partnerships

Mele Kyari’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and performance excellence is further demonstrated by NNPCL’s plans to partner with reputable Operations and Maintenance companies to revamp the Warri and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Companies. This strategic move acknowledges the limitations of previous management under civil servants and seeks to inject expertise and efficiency into the refineries.

As a distinguished Fellow of various prestigious Institutes, including the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (FNAPE) and the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (FNMGS), Kyari has consistently showcased his competence and credibility. Under his leadership, Nigeria’s oil and gas future looks brighter than ever.

We urge all Nigerians to rally behind Kyari, offering support and encouragement as he builds on these remarkable achievements and propels NNPCL to even greater heights. With his vision and expertise, the country’s oil and gas sector is poised for unprecedented growth and success.

Adebayo Afolabi is a public commentator and writes from Lagos.