LASEPA shuts down 619 facilities over environmental infractions in 2024

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) closed 619 facilities, including worship centres, hotels, and other establishments, for various environmental infractions in 2024.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, made this known during an interaction with journalists at Alausa, Ikeja on Tuesday.

He said noise pollution accounted for 528 of the closures as the agency intensified its enforcement of environmental laws.

According to LASEPA GM, the agency conducted a record 352 enforcement operations in 2024, tripling the number carried out the previous year. The operations targeted households, hotels, and worship centres under the Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

Ajayi reeled out the achievement of LASEPA in 2024, including the launch of the Lagos State Carbon Registry during the Sustainability Summit in September; the installation of 20 additional air quality monitors to bring the total to 43, and the introduction of energy-efficient kilns for bakeries to reduce air pollution in local communities.

He also highlighted improvements in digitalisation, such as revamped laboratory services and streamlined processes for technical reporting and permit issuance.

Ajayi said the agency would double its advocacy for environmental consciousness in 2025 while focusing on stricter enforcement of existing laws.

He revealed plans to intensify action against noise pollution, enforce anti-smoking regulations by designating smoking and non-smoking zones, and advocate proper waste management through authorised disposal bodies.

The LASEPA boss noted that public complaints would be handled more effectively through an expanded complaints centre and digital channels, while academic publications and public awareness campaigns would also be increased.